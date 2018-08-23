Will Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Be The Cheapest 650cc Motorcycle In India?

Previously, Royal Enfield’s Managing Director and CEO, Siddhartha Lal had confirmed that the new Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650 were scheduled to arrive in India in the coming months. Earlier in August, reports suggested that the new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 India bookings are scheduled to open in the third quarter of FY2018-19. Before the launch, a bunch of journalists from all over the world will get to test ride the motorcycles somewhere in California in September.

The motorcycles will be produced in India which will allow Royal Enfield to price the products competitively. How competitively? In recent updates, a report by GaadiWaadi claims that the Interceptor 650 will be priced at INR 3 lakh which will make it the most affordable 650cc motorcycle in the Indian market. The source report further adds that the Continental GT 650 will arrive in the same price range as both, the Interceptor 650 and the cafe racer use the same hardware under their respective styling.

The new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor INT 650 have already arrived in select international markets and you can check out a detailed walkaround video of both the motorcycles here.

The new Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will use Royal Enfield’s new 650cc twin cylinder engine. The air/oil-cooled, parallel twin motor is capable of producing a power output of 47 hp at 7100 rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm. The engine is paired to a six speed transmission. The gearbox is augmented by its ‘slip/assist’ clutch.

Feature list includes 320mm disc brake at the front, 240mm disc brake at the rear, ABS (available as a standard), 41mm conventional telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear.

