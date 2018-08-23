2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Range Launched In India; Prices Start From INR 34.50 Lakh

India Kawasaki Motor has announced the launch of the MY19 Ninja H2 range in India. The range includes new Ninja H2, Ninja H2 Carbon and Ninja H2R. The MY19 models have key updates, the most noticeable being the increase in maximum power to 231 PS (243 PS with RAM Air) and 141.7 Nm of peak torque in the 2019 Ninja H2.

Apart from the increase in maximum power, the new Ninja H2 now has new TFT colour instrumentation along with smartphone connectivity to enable riders connect to their motorcycle wirelessly. Using the smartphone application “RIDEOLOGY THE APP,” a number of instrument functions such as vehicle info, riding log, telephone notice, general settings etc. can be accessed. When riding (with the app ON), the bike and smartphone are always connected. Once the engine is turned off, or the smartphone is out of range (approximately 20 m) of the instrument’s Bluetooth chip, the latest riding information is stored by the app and may be viewed on the smartphone.

All the lighting equipment (headlamp, position lamps, taillight, turn signals and license plate lamp) on the Ninja H2 is now LED. The motorcycle also comes equipped with new Bridgestone RS11 sport tyres which are aimed to provide improved handling.

Stopping power on the MY19 model is provided by Brembo’s Stylema monobloc calipers which are the Company’s latest high-spec street-use calipers. Compared to the previous M50 units, the new calipers have less volume around the pistons and brake pads. This reduces the internal space taken up by brake fluid, enabling a more direct response.

In addition to all the updates, the new Ninja H2 also features Kawasaki’s new Highly Durable paint with a special coat that allows scratches to repair themselves, enabling the paint to maintain its high-quality finish. While in some cases the recovery will require one week, in some cases the paint will not recover if the scratches caused by a coin or key, or zip fasteners.

The MY19 Ninja H2R also receives Brembo’s new Stylema monobloc calipers, the new “Supercharged” emblem and Kawasaki’s Highly Durable paint.

The new 19MY Ninja H2’s ex-showroom (Delhi) price is INR 34,50,000, while the price of Ninja H2 Carbon is INR 41,00,000. The Ninja H2R will be available for 72,00,000 ex-showroom (Delhi). All these three models are CBU which are produced by selected high-skilled engineers in Japan.

The booking period will be start from September 1, 2018 and will be closed by October 31, 2018. The delivery to the customers will be done in next year.