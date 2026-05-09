Hyundai Preparing Two Big SUV Launches For Indian Market

Hyundai has confirmed two brand-new SUVs for India and both models will arrive in the next financial year. One of them will join the mid-size SUV space where the Creta already performs strongly. The second model will be a compact electric SUV developed specially for India.
The company shared this update during its investor presentation for FY25-26. Hyundai also said these new launches are expected to help increase volumes and strengthen its SUV lineup further.
The upcoming petrol SUV is expected to sit close to the Creta in Hyundai’s range. Reports suggest it could be based on the Bayon crossover sold in international markets. The SUV is expected to measure around 4.18 metres in length, which places it slightly below the Creta in size.
Unlike earlier expectations of it being a Fronx rival, fresh details now point toward a proper mid-size SUV positioning. Internally, this model is known as Bc4i.
Engine options expected
Hyundai is likely to offer practical engine choices with this SUV.
Expected options include:
- Naturally aspirated petrol engine
- Factory-fitted CNG option
- Dual-cylinder CNG setup
This could also become Hyundai’s first CNG SUV above the 4-metre category. Fuel efficiency and lower running costs are expected to play a major role here.
Strong performance may not be the main focus, but Hyundai is expected to offer a smooth everyday driving experience.
Features and cabin expectations
The new SUV is also expected to carry a feature-rich cabin setup. Hyundai has usually focused heavily on technology and comfort, and the same is likely here too.
Expected highlights include:
- Large touchscreen infotainment system
- Digital instrument cluster
- Connected car technology
- ADAS features
- Premium interior layout
The SUV may also get more safety equipment and improved cabin space compared to current models in similar price brackets.
Hyundai’s EV plans for India
Along with the petrol SUV, Hyundai has also confirmed a new compact electric SUV for the Indian market. This EV is codenamed HE1i internally.
It will rival models like:
- Tata Nexon EV
- Mahindra XUV400
- Upcoming compact electric SUVs
The new EV will be built in India and Hyundai has confirmed high localisation levels. Battery packs will also come from Exide, helping Hyundai keep costs more competitive.
The SUV will use the E-GMP K platform, which also underpins the Hyundai Inster sold overseas.
Battery and range details
Hyundai is expected to offer two battery versions with this electric SUV.
Expected setup includes:
- Standard range version
- Long range version
The international Inster EV gets:
- 42 kWh battery with around 300 km range
- 49 kWh battery with around 355 km range
The India-spec model could deliver similar figures, although final numbers are not confirmed yet.
Production will take place at Hyundai’s Sriperumbudur facility in Tamil Nadu. India will also serve as an export base for this model.
Why Hyundai is expanding its SUV range
Competition in the SUV market has increased heavily over the last few years. Brands like Tata and Mahindra have gained strong ground in multiple segments.
Hyundai appears to be preparing a wider strategy where different SUVs will target different buyers and budgets while still keeping the Creta as a strong volume product.
The current Creta continues to perform well, so Hyundai may continue selling it alongside the new SUV rather than replacing it completely.