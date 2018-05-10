Royal Enfield 650 Twins India Launch To Happen In Few Months, Says Siddhartha Lal

The Royal Enfield 650 duo are one of the most awaited motorcycles of the year. Previously, reports suggested that the new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor INT 650 India launch is scheduled to happen post April 2018. In recent updates, Royal Enfield CEO, Siddhartha Lal confirmed in an interview that the new Royal Enfield 650 twins will arrive in the Indian market in a few months.

Speaking about the development in an interview to Moneycontrol, Lal said, “They [Continental GT 650 and Interceptor INT 650] will come out soon in the next few months. We are also waiting for them to come out we are sorting out ramping up issues. It’s only a matter few months. The Interceptor 650 is a new product but the Continental GT 650 will replace the current Continental GT that we sell in India.”

The new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor INT 650 have already arrived in select international markets and we stumbled upon a walkaround video of both the motorcycles. As reported earlier, the India Bound Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 INT and Continental GT 650 will get top specs and features.

Both the motorcycles use Royal Enfield’s new 650cc twin cylinder engine. The air/oil-cooled, parallel twin motor is capable of producing a power output of 47 hp at 7100 rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm. The engine is paired to a six speed transmission. The gearbox is augmented by its ‘slip/assist’ clutch. Feature list includes 320mm disc brake at the front, 240mm disc brake at the rear, ABS (available as a standard feature), 41mm front forks and twin shocks at the rear.

Source: Moneycontrol