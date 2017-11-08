New 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 : Images, Tech Specs, Expected Price And India Launch Date

The 2017 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan witnessed the arrival of the new Royal Enfield Twins, the Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650. The all new Continental GT 650 retains its central cafe racer character while bringing in new engineering and design improvements. It shares its engine, chassis and running parts with its twin, the Interceptor INT 650, while offering completely different ergonomics and style.
New 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Expected Prices
There is no official announcement on the pricing front yet. We expect Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 to be priced around INR 4 lakh.
New 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Expected India Launch Date
Just like the Interceptor INT 650, the Continental GT will first arrive in the European market. Royal Enfield officials remained tight-lipped about any details of India launch.
New 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Design and Styling
The motorcycle has an front-leaning stance that gives it a sporty look and a speedy form. The Continental GT 650’s ergonomics are designed to offer easy reach to the mid-level handlebars without compromising to its 12.5L fuel tank capacity. Like the Interceptor INT 650, the Continental GT 650 sports disc brakes at the front and the rear with ABS. The upswept exhaust and rear-set footrests are claimed to give the motorcycle plenty of lean angle. The single seat (optional), sculpted tank, and clip on bars complete the authentic look.
Both the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor INT 650 will be available in variety of colourways and two distinct styles – Standard and Retro Custom. While the Standard range of colourways take inspiration from the motorcycles of the 50’s and 60’s, the Retro Custom range is a bolder version of graphics and colours. Buyers can select from three colour options — Ice Queen, Sea Nymph, Black Magic.
New 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Engine and Performance
The new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 uses the first modern Royal Enfield 650 twin engine. This new platform is a single overhead cam, 8 valve, air/oil-cooled, 648cc parallel twin, producing 47bhp of power and 52Nm of torque. The engine is tuned for a strong low and mid-range performance, retaining the Royal Enfield character of accessible torque through the rev range. Also new to the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, is the six speed gearbox. The gearbox is augmented by its ‘slip/assist’ clutch.
New 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Safety
The new 2018 Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 sports disc brakes front and the rear with ABS as standard.
New 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Accessories
The Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor INT 650 will have a whole suite of Royal Enfield Genuine Motorcycle Accessories which will include:
- Engine guards
- Lifting handle
- Pannier mounts
- Auxiliary electrical port
The range also includes styling accessories such as:
- Chrome and stainless steel silencer slip-ons
- Acrylic fly-screen
- Single and twin-seat cowls
- Soft canvas panniers
New 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Technical Specifications
|Engine Specifications
|Type
|648cc parallel twin, 4 stroke, 270 degree crank, single overhead cam, air-oil cooled
|Power
|47bhp @ 7100rpm
|Torque
|52Nm @ 4000rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|78mm x 67.8mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|Gearbox
|6 speed with ‘slip/assist’ clutch
|Fuel Management
|Fuel injection
|Ignition
|Digital spark ignition – TCI
|Frame
|Steel tubular, double cradle frame
|Front Suspension
|41 mm front fork, 110 mm travel
|Rear Suspension
|Twin coil-over shocks, 88 mm travel
|L x H x W
|2122 mm x 1024 mm x 744 mm
|Ground Clearance
|174 mm
|Seat Height
|790 mm (single seat) | 793 mm (dual seat)
|Tank Capacity
|12.5 Litres
|Kerb Weight (no fuel)
|198 kg
|Rake
|24 degrees
|Front Wheel
|2.50 x 18”
|Rear Wheel
|3.50 x 18”
|Front Tyre
|100/90-18
|Rear Tyre
|130/70-18
|Front Brake
|320 mm disc, ABS
|Rear Brake
|240 mm disc, ABS
