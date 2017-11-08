New 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 : Images, Tech Specs, Expected Price And India Launch Date

The 2017 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan witnessed the arrival of the new Royal Enfield Twins, the Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650. The all new Continental GT 650 retains its central cafe racer character while bringing in new engineering and design improvements. It shares its engine, chassis and running parts with its twin, the Interceptor INT 650, while offering completely different ergonomics and style.

New 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Expected Prices

There is no official announcement on the pricing front yet. We expect Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 to be priced around INR 4 lakh.

New 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Expected India Launch Date

Just like the Interceptor INT 650, the Continental GT will first arrive in the European market. Royal Enfield officials remained tight-lipped about any details of India launch.

New 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Design and Styling

The motorcycle has an front-leaning stance that gives it a sporty look and a speedy form. The Continental GT 650’s ergonomics are designed to offer easy reach to the mid-level handlebars without compromising to its 12.5L fuel tank capacity. Like the Interceptor INT 650, the Continental GT 650 sports disc brakes at the front and the rear with ABS. The upswept exhaust and rear-set footrests are claimed to give the motorcycle plenty of lean angle. The single seat (optional), sculpted tank, and clip on bars complete the authentic look.

Both the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor INT 650 will be available in variety of colourways and two distinct styles – Standard and Retro Custom. While the Standard range of colourways take inspiration from the motorcycles of the 50’s and 60’s, the Retro Custom range is a bolder version of graphics and colours. Buyers can select from three colour options — Ice Queen, Sea Nymph, Black Magic.

New 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Engine and Performance

The new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 uses the first modern Royal Enfield 650 twin engine. This new platform is a single overhead cam, 8 valve, air/oil-cooled, 648cc parallel twin, producing 47bhp of power and 52Nm of torque. The engine is tuned for a strong low and mid-range performance, retaining the Royal Enfield character of accessible torque through the rev range. Also new to the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, is the six speed gearbox. The gearbox is augmented by its ‘slip/assist’ clutch.

New 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Safety

The new 2018 Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 sports disc brakes front and the rear with ABS as standard.

New 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Accessories

The Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor INT 650 will have a whole suite of Royal Enfield Genuine Motorcycle Accessories which will include:

Engine guards

Lifting handle

Pannier mounts

Auxiliary electrical port

The range also includes styling accessories such as:

Chrome and stainless steel silencer slip-ons

Acrylic fly-screen

Single and twin-seat cowls

Soft canvas panniers

New 2018 Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 Technical Specifications

Engine Specifications Type 648cc parallel twin, 4 stroke, 270 degree crank, single overhead cam, air-oil cooled Power 47bhp @ 7100rpm Torque 52Nm @ 4000rpm Bore x Stroke 78mm x 67.8mm Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Gearbox 6 speed with ‘slip/assist’ clutch Fuel Management Fuel injection Ignition Digital spark ignition – TCI Frame Steel tubular, double cradle frame Front Suspension 41 mm front fork, 110 mm travel Rear Suspension Twin coil-over shocks, 88 mm travel L x H x W 2122 mm x 1024 mm x 744 mm Ground Clearance 174 mm Seat Height 790 mm (single seat) | 793 mm (dual seat) Tank Capacity 12.5 Litres Kerb Weight (no fuel) 198 kg Rake 24 degrees Front Wheel 2.50 x 18” Rear Wheel 3.50 x 18” Front Tyre 100/90-18 Rear Tyre 130/70-18 Front Brake 320 mm disc, ABS Rear Brake 240 mm disc, ABS New 2018 Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 Image Gallery