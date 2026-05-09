Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Sets The Nürburgring EV Record With New Manthey Upgrade

Porsche has set another major Nürburgring record with the Taycan Turbo GT fitted with the new Manthey Kit. The electric performance sedan completed the famous circuit in 6 minutes and 55.533 seconds, making it the fastest electric executive car around the track.
The lap was completed by Porsche test driver Lars Kern, who also drove the earlier Taycan Turbo GT record car back in 2023. With the new Manthey package, the updated car finished the lap 12 seconds quicker than before. It was also faster than the YangWang U9 Xtreme by around four seconds.
This is also the first electric Porsche to receive a full Manthey performance package.
More power than before
The Manthey Kit does not just change the aerodynamics. Porsche has also made changes to the powertrain for extra performance.
- Total output now stands at 816 hp
- Peak torque goes up to 1,270 Nm
- Power increase of 27 hp over standard model
- Torque increase of 30 Nm
Porsche has updated the battery, pulse inverters and control systems to improve power delivery. The discharge current has also increased from 1,100 amps to 1,300 amps.
The car’s 10-second Attack Mode now gives more boost as well.
- Earlier boost output was 163 hp
- New boost output is 177 hp
These updates have helped the Taycan deliver stronger acceleration and better speed on long track sections.
Massive aerodynamic upgrades
A big part of the lap time improvement comes from the new aerodynamic package developed by Manthey.
The Taycan Turbo GT now gets:
- Larger rear wing with bigger end plates
- New front diffuser
- Redesigned rear diffuser with extended fins
- Larger underbody air guides
- Carbon rear wheel covers
All these changes have increased downforce heavily.
- Downforce rises from 95 kg to 310 kg at 200 kmph
- Total downforce touches 740 kg at top speed
Top speed has also increased slightly.
- New top speed is 310 kmph
- Around 5 kmph higher than before
According to Porsche, the extra downforce gives much better stability in high-speed corners and during braking.
Suspension and braking changes
Porsche has also retuned the suspension and chassis systems for track driving.
The updated car gets changes to:
- Porsche Active Ride suspension
- All-wheel drive system
- Rear axle steering
- Differential setup
- Steering calibration
The braking setup is now stronger too.
- 440 mm front brake discs
- 410 mm rear brake discs
- Performance brake pads included
These upgrades improve stopping power during aggressive driving.
Wider tyres and lighter wheels
The Manthey-spec Taycan Turbo GT also gets a new wheel and tyre setup.
- 21-inch forged alloy wheels
- Lightweight titanium wheel bolts
- Wider front and rear tyres
Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres are also part of the package!
Porsche says the lighter wheel setup reduces weight while also improving grip and handling.
Carbon fibre elements have also been added across different parts of the Taycan Turbo GT, including the front lip, side skirts and wheel arch vents. These lightweight components help reduce overall weight while also improving airflow and aerodynamic efficiency at higher speeds.