Skoda Kodiaq Receives ADAS Tech In 2026 Update

Skoda has updated the Kodiaq for 2026 and the biggest change is the addition of ADAS features. The SUV now gets more safety technology along with a few feature updates across the lineup. The company has not revealed prices yet, but the updated model is expected to cost slightly more than before.
The Kodiaq continues to be sold in three variants and remains the only Skoda model in India to offer ADAS features right now. The recently launched Skoda Kushaq Facelift was also expected to get ADAS, but the feature was not introduced on the SUV.
ADAS now available
One of the biggest highlights of the updated 2026 Skoda Kodiaq is the addition of advanced safety and driver assistance features. These functions are offered on the Sportline & L&K variants and bring the SUV closer to newer global rivals in terms of technology. The package includes features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, rear traffic warning, exit alert and adaptive headlights. With this update, the Kodiaq now offers a more modern driving experience, especially on highways and long-distance journeys. Skoda has also hinted that similar ADAS features could slowly make their way to more affordable models in the coming years.
More features added
The Sportline trim now gets a few features that were earlier limited to the top-end Laurin & Klement variant.
New additions include:
- 360 degree camera
- Front grille LED light strip
These updates make the mid-variant feel more premium than before.
The entry level Lounge 5 seat version does not get any major changes with this update.
Design and colour changes
The overall design of the Kodiaq remains unchanged. It still carries the same sharp styling, wide grille and clean European SUV look.
Skoda has however revised a few colour options in the lineup.
- Steel Grey shade removed from Sportline
- Velvet Red removed from Selection L&K
The company is expected to bring the Kodiaq RS later this year and this could be one reason behind the colour reshuffle.
Engine and gearbox details
There are no mechanical changes on the 2026 Kodiaq.
The SUV continues with:
- 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine
- 204 hp power output
- 320 Nm torque
- 7 speed dual clutch automatic gearbox
- All wheel drive system
Performance remains smooth and strong for both city use and highway driving. The DSG gearbox also continues to offer quick shifts and refined driving feel.
Rivals and expected pricing
The updated Skoda Kodiaq will continue to sit in the premium three-row SUV space where buyers usually look for comfort, road presence and strong highway performance. It will take on models like the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, while newer options such as the upcoming Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe are also expected to enter the conversation soon.
With the latest updates and added safety technology, the Skoda Kodiaq is expected to see a small price increase over the outgoing version.