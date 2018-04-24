Prince Williams Checks Out The New Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650

It’s no secret that Prince Williams, the Duke of Cambridge, has a thing for motorcycles and the latest machine to catch his attention is the all-new Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650. Royal Enfield’s official Twitter handle tweeted images of Prince Williams having a discussion about the new Interceptor INT 650 with Royal Enfield CEO Siddhartha Lal at the Heads of Commonwealth Meeting 2018.

Featuring the #RoyalEnfield #Interceptor650twin @KensingtonRoyal & @sidlal taking a moment to share their common love for motorcycles and talking about Royal Enfield’s British Roots and Indian Soul at the Heads of Commonwealth Meeting 2018. pic.twitter.com/B79Uc8uNvN — Royal Enfield (@royalenfield) April 23, 2018

The new Royal Enfield 650 duo were unveiled at the EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan and were later showcased at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania in Goa. As reported earlier, the India Bound Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 INT and Continental GT 650 will get top specs and features. We even stumbled on a walkaround video of the new Royal Enfield 650 duo and you can read all about it here.

Mechanically, both the Royal Enfield 650s get a new 650cc twin cylinder engine. The air/oil-cooled, parallel twin motor is capable of producing a power output of 47 hp at 7100 rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm. The engine is paired to a six speed transmission. The gearbox is augmented by its ‘slip/assist’ clutch. Stopping power is provided by a 320mm disc at the front, 240mm disc at the rear. ABS will be available as a standard.