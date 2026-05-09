Triumph India Announces 2026 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride On 17 May

Triumph Motorcycles will organise the 2026 edition of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in India on 17 May. The ride will happen across more than 50 cities and is expected to bring together thousands of motorcycle riders from different parts of the country.
The event is now in its 13th year and continues to grow bigger with every edition. Riders taking part in the event usually wear formal clothing while riding classic and modern classic motorcycles through city streets for a social cause.
The ride supports awareness and fundraising related to men’s mental health and prostate cancer research.
Ride open for all classic motorcycle owners
One important part about the event is that it is not limited to Triumph owners only. Riders with classic and modern classic motorcycles from other brands can also participate.
This makes the ride much larger than a normal motorcycle gathering.
- Open to all classic style motorcycles
- Modern classic bikes also allowed
- Riders encouraged to wear formal outfits
- Registrations already open online
The ride has slowly built a strong community across India over the last few years.
More than 100 countries to take part
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is a global event started in Sydney, Australia by Mark Hawwa. The ride was created to bring motorcycle riders together while also supporting a meaningful cause.
For 2026, the event will happen across more than 100 countries worldwide.
Since its beginning in 2012, the event has brought together over five lakh riders globally. It has also raised more than USD 55 million towards health initiatives linked to men’s wellness and cancer research.
Triumph became the official motorcycle partner for the ride back in 2014 and has continued supporting it since then.
Triumph crosses 1 lakh bikes in India
The 2026 edition also comes at an important time for Triumph in India. The company recently crossed the milestone of over one lakh motorcycles on Indian roads.
The brand’s modern classic lineup has seen strong growth in the country, especially after the arrival of smaller capacity motorcycles.
Triumph also recently shifted its 400cc platform to a new 350cc engine setup. This change helps customers benefit from the lower 18 percent GST slab.
Because of this, buyers can save up to Rs 21,500 on road depending on the motorcycle and location.
What riders can expect
The event is expected to include riders from major cities as well as smaller riding communities across India.
Participants usually gather early in the morning before starting the city ride together. The atmosphere stays relaxed, with a strong focus on community and riding culture.
Some riders also raise donations individually during the event period.
Top fundraisers globally can receive rewards including:
- Limited edition Triumph motorcycles
- Riding gear and accessories
- Special DGR merchandise
Registration details
Interested riders can register through the official Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride website before the event date.
The 2026 edition is expected to see one of the largest turnouts for the ride in India so far, especially with the growing number of modern classic motorcycles on Indian roads.