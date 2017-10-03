New 2017 Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 : Images, Tech Specs, Expected Price And Launch Date

The new 2017 Royal Enfield Interceptor 750, the Indian brand’s upcoming 750cc motorcycle, is expected to be unveiled at the 2017 EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan. While we wait for the final product to be unveiled at the motorcycle show in November 2017, here’s what we know so far.

New 2017 Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 Design and Styling

Based on the spied images, we understand that the motorcycle will arrive in two variants — a cafe racer and a Bonneville styled retro-model. While the two motorcycles will share the same underpinnings, the design will be completely different from one another. Hardware list will include conventional telescopic forks upfront, twin-sided Nitrox Charged shock absorbers at the rear, disc brakes at both ends, twin-pod instrument console (most likely in semi-digital format) and spherical headlight with chrome mask. We will also see exhaust pipes on either sides.

New 2017 Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 Engine and Performance

Mechanical details are scarce at the moment although the motorcycle is expected to receive a 750cc parallel twin engine which will most likely deliver 50 hp of power and about 60 Nm of peak torque. This engine will most likely be paired to a six speed transmission.

Here’s what Rudratej ‘Rudy’ Singh, President, Royal Enfield recently Tweeted:

New 2017 Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 Features and Details

Apart from the retro-styling, the motorcycle will feature an all new parallel twin, fuel-injected engine. It will be aimed at customers who want a Bonneville style classic, or a fairly powered cafe racer without burning a hole in their bank account. Local manufacturing will enable Royal Enfield to offer the motorcycle at competitive prices.

New 2017 Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 Safety

Safety net will be limited to ABS and all-time running headlight which should be sufficient for the power output that is expected from the 750cc engine.

New 2017 Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 Technical Specifications (EXPECTED)

Displacement 750cc Type Parallel Twin, air/oil cooled engine with fuel injection Maximum Power 50 hp Maximum Torque 60 Nm Gearbox Six-speed manual Compliance BSIV

New 2017 Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 Price

We expect Royal Enfield to price the Interceptor 750 to be priced below the INR 5 lakh price band. We hope to hear some concrete details on that front at the upcoming EICMA Motorcycle Show.

New 2017 Royal Enfield Interceptor Video

New 2017 Royal Enfield Interceptor Image Gallery