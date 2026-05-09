Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Spotted Again

Royal Enfield’s upcoming Himalayan 750 has been spotted testing once again, and the latest images reveal more details about the motorcycle. The new bike is expected to sit above the current Himalayan lineup and could become the biggest motorcycle from the brand in terms of engine size.
The motorcycle has already created a lot of excitement among touring and adventure riders. With every new spy shot, more details are starting to come out before its expected global debut.
The latest test mule looked close to production form. One of the biggest highlights from the recent sighting was the riding posture while standing on the footpegs. The rider appeared comfortable while saddling the bike, which is important for long distance touring and off-road riding.
Rider posture and ergonomics
The standing posture looked natural and relaxed in the spy shots. The handlebar position and footpeg placement seem properly balanced for adventure riding.
Some visible details include:
- Slightly rear-set footpegs
- Upright riding posture
- Wide handlebar setup
- Comfortable standing position for off-road use
The rider also did not appear stretched while holding the handlebar. This usually helps during long rides where comfort matters a lot.
The footpegs also look flatter and wider than regular road bikes. This setup gives better support while standing and riding over rough surfaces.
Touring focused setup
The motorcycle seen testing also had panniers mounted at the rear. These looked neatly integrated with the body and appeared specially designed around the high-mounted exhaust setup.
The panniers could become part of the official accessories package during launch.
Other visible touring elements include:
- Tall windscreen
- Large fuel tank
- Split seat setup
- Handguards
- Upright body design
The motorcycle still carries the same overall shape first seen during its earlier public appearance.
Suspension and hardware
Royal Enfield seems to be focusing heavily on comfort and long-distance ability with this motorcycle.
The Himalayan 750 is expected to get:
- USD front suspension
- Rear monoshock setup
- Adjustable suspension at both ends
- Rear suspension adjustment dial
- Dual front disc brakes
- Single rear disc brake
This setup should help the bike handle highways, broken roads, and light off-road trails with ease.
Engine expectations
Powering the Himalayan 750 will be a new 750cc parallel twin engine. This motor is expected to be based on the current 650 platform but with more power and torque.
Expected figures include:
- Around 55 bhp to 60 bhp
- Around 60 Nm to 65 Nm torque
- 6-speed gearbox
The gearbox may also receive different tuning to suit the bike’s touring character and extra weight.
Features and technology
The motorcycle is also expected to get a decent feature list.
Some expected features are:
- Full LED lighting
- TFT instrument console
- Google Maps support
- Music controls
- Smartphone connectivity
The same Tripper style display from Royal Enfield could be used in an updated form.
Launch details
The Himalayan 750 is likely to make its official production debut around EICMA 2026. A global launch may happen first, followed by its India launch later.
Royal Enfield appears to be preparing this motorcycle as a proper long-distance adventure machine with stronger highway performance and better touring comfort than before.