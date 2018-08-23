New TVS Radeon Launched In India: Price, Walkaround Video And First Impressions

TVS Motor has launched a new 110cc commuter motorcycle in the Indian market, the Radeon ahead of the festive season. The new 110cc commuter has been priced at INR 48,400 (Ex-Showroom Delhi).

TVS Radeon comes with a metal body, which is built around a strong steel tubular chassis. The side-stand indicator is equipped with a beeper to avoid accidents.

The larger 18 size wheels coupled with the Dura Grip tyres provide better grip and comfort for the rider. The comfort is further enhanced by the largest cushioned seat in the segment, both in terms of length and width. The telescopic oil damped front suspension together with 5-step adjustable rear hydraulic shock absorber aid both comfort and longevity.

The motorcycle provides a steady ride boasting of a long wheelbase of 1265 mm coupled with the high ground clearance of 180 mm. The riding experience is further enhanced with a low seat height, self-start and handy functional features like a USB charging spot (optional) and convenient pillion grab-rail.

The motorcycle boasts of a stable, horizontal, design with chrome ascents. The headlamp, with a chrome bezel, is integrated with DRL (Daytime Running Lamps). The Radeon gets a unique classic look with its petrol tank’s ribbed thigh pads, a chrome finished speedometer, shock absorber shroud and silencer

Mechanical specifications include a 109.7cc Dura-Life engine, which is designed to offer an optimum combination of power and fuel economy. The engine is tuned to produce 8.4 PS of power @ 7000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of torque @5000 rpm. TVS Radeon is equipped with 10-liter tank and is claimed to deliver a fuel economy of 69.3 kmpl.

The motorcycle is equipped with Synchronized Braking Technology, a first-in-segment feature, which provides superior braking control and minimises skidding thus ensuring safety of the rider.

Complete with a 5-year warranty, TVS Radeon comes in a colour selection of White, Beige, Purple and Black.

Check out a detailed walkaround video of the new TVS Radeon below:

Check out more images of the new TVS Radeon below