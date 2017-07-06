Home News KTM Passes GST Benefits To Customers; Madhya Pradesh And Maharashtra Benefit The Most
KTM Passes GST Benefits To Customers; Madhya Pradesh And Maharashtra Benefit The Most

KTM Passes GST Benefits To Customers; Madhya Pradesh And Maharashtra Benefit The Most

By Suvil SusvirkarJuly 6, 2017

The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) has resulted in price cuts of vehicles in India and the latest to pass the benefits to its customers is KTM. Bajaj Auto has announced that it has passed on the benefit of GST rates on its KTM range of motorcycles to its customers with effect from July 1, 2017.

Ex-showroom prices of the sub 350cc KTM range including the 200 Duke, RC 200 and 250 Duke have been reduced by upto INR 8,600 post GST. Owing to an additional cess on 350cc+ motorcycles the reduction on ex-showroom prices of the 390 Duke and the RC 390 is upto INR 5,900. The rate of reduction varies across locations depending on the VAT rates applicable prior to GST. While Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have benefited the most from GST, prices in Pondicherry have gone up.

July 6, 2017-new-2017-KTM-Duke-390-official-8-600x400.jpg

Post GST Prices in Maharashtra:

KTM 200 Duke

  • New Price : INR 1,44,966
  • Savings : INR 6,774

KTM 250 Duke

  • New Price : INR 1,74,586
  • Savings : INR 8,143

KTM 390 Duke

  • New Price : INR 2,28,313
  • Savings : INR 5,205

KTM RC200

  • New Price : INR 1,73,690
  • Savings : INR 8,111

KTM RC390

  • New Price : INR 2,33,134
  • Savings : INR 5,301

July 6, 2017-New-2017-KTM-RC390-action-2-600x429.jpg

The current (w.e.f. 1st July 2017) ex-showroom prices and changes to it post GST in various states/union territories are provided below. Click on the image to expand:

July 6, 2017-KTM-prices-Post-GST-1.jpg

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

Husqvarna VITPILEN 401 and SVARTPILEN 401 - Image Gallery

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 - Image Gallery

BMW X5 M And BMW X6 M Black Fire Edition - Image Gallery

2017 BMW 5-Series India Launch - Image Gallery