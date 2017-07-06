KTM Passes GST Benefits To Customers; Madhya Pradesh And Maharashtra Benefit The Most

The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) has resulted in price cuts of vehicles in India and the latest to pass the benefits to its customers is KTM. Bajaj Auto has announced that it has passed on the benefit of GST rates on its KTM range of motorcycles to its customers with effect from July 1, 2017.

Ex-showroom prices of the sub 350cc KTM range including the 200 Duke, RC 200 and 250 Duke have been reduced by upto INR 8,600 post GST. Owing to an additional cess on 350cc+ motorcycles the reduction on ex-showroom prices of the 390 Duke and the RC 390 is upto INR 5,900. The rate of reduction varies across locations depending on the VAT rates applicable prior to GST. While Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have benefited the most from GST, prices in Pondicherry have gone up.

Post GST Prices in Maharashtra:

KTM 200 Duke

New Price : INR 1,44,966

Savings : INR 6,774

KTM 250 Duke

New Price : INR 1,74,586

Savings : INR 8,143

KTM 390 Duke

New Price : INR 2,28,313

Savings : INR 5,205

KTM RC200

New Price : INR 1,73,690

Savings : INR 8,111

KTM RC390

New Price : INR 2,33,134

Savings : INR 5,301

The current (w.e.f. 1st July 2017) ex-showroom prices and changes to it post GST in various states/union territories are provided below. Click on the image to expand: