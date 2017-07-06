Ranveer Singh Gets Himself An Aston Martin Rapide On His Birthday

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who celebrates his birthday on July 6, recently got himself a fancy set of wheels. It turns out that the guy person who’s a fashion disaster apparently has good choice in cars. The actor has now become the proud owner of an Aston Martin Rapide.

Ranveer was spotted driving the INR 3.29 crore (ex-showroom) vehicle with Bajirao Mastani co-star Deepika Padukone in the passenger seat. The actor is said to have taken Deepika to the Taj Colaba for dinner for a birthday celebration in the four door super saloon. The Rapide will share the garage with a Jaguar XJL and a Mercedes-Benz GLS class wrapped in matte black. Ranveer’s white Rapide is currently running on temporary registration plates, although it is likely that the actor would go ahead and get his signature ‘6969’ registration for his new ride too.

Also read: The Mystery Behind Aston Martin Rapide With Delhi Police Badge Solved

Propelling the Aston Martin Rapide is a 5.9-litre V12 petrol engine that is capable of producing 470 bhp and 600 Nm of torque. This motor comes paired to a six speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. The Rapide can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.3 seconds before hitting a top speed of 303 kmph.

Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani