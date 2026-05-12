New Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster Unveiled With 1080 HP – Just 15 Units Planned

Lamborghini has revealed the new Fenomeno Roadster, which now becomes the most powerful open-top model ever made by the brand. Only 15 units of this roadster will be produced worldwide, making it even rarer than the Fenomeno Coupe that arrived last year.
The new model uses a V12 hybrid setup and delivers a total output of 1080 hp. It is also the first Lamborghini open-top production car to use this hybrid V12 system. The Fenomeno Roadster is part of Lamborghini’s exclusive Few-Off lineup, joining limited models like the Reventón Roadster, Veneno Roadster and Sián Roadster.
Lamborghini presented the roadster in a Blu Cepheus shade paired with Rosso Mars accents. The colour theme pays tribute to the classic Miura Roadster from 1968 and the city colours of Bologna.
Design and aerodynamics
The design carries a very sharp and aggressive look. Lamborghini has made several aerodynamic changes compared to the coupe version so the roadster can maintain similar stability and downforce even without a fixed roof.
The front gets slim LED headlamps, large air intakes, sharp cuts and Lamborghini’s signature hexagonal styling elements. A new flat windshield has also been added with a special spoiler that controls airflow and helps cool the engine.
The side profile looks very low and wide. Large air channels behind the doors help cooling, while the long rear section takes inspiration from the Essenza SCV12 race car. Lamborghini has also fitted special Bridgestone Potenza tyres developed only for this model.
- 21-inch front wheels
- 22-inch rear wheels
- Semi-slick tyre setup
- Active rear wing
- Large rear diffuser
- High-mounted hexagonal exhaust
At the rear, the car gets Y-shaped tail-lamps and a visible engine cover with hexagonal detailing around it. Lamborghini says the airflow system has been redesigned to keep the engine and brakes cool during high-speed driving.
The roadster also continues as a strict two-seat supercar focused heavily on performance and driving experience.
The body structure is also very advanced. Lamborghini has used an aerospace-inspired carbon fibre chassis with a special mix of long and short carbon fibres. The company says the roadster keeps almost the same stiffness as the coupe even after removing the roof.
This setup also improves crash protection and helps keep weight under control.
Cabin and features
The cabin follows Lamborghini’s “Feel Like a Pilot” layout with inspiration from fighter jets. The interior gets a lot of exposed carbon fibre and sporty detailing across the dashboard and centre console.
Key highlights –
- Carbon fibre trim pieces
- Aviation-style switches
- 3D printed air vents
- Sports bucket seats
- Red contrast stitching
Lamborghini says the seats are designed to hold passengers properly even during aggressive cornering.
The car also gets three digital screens.
- 12.3-inch driver display
- 8.4-inch central touchscreen
- Passenger display unit
The graphics inside the cabin use Lamborghini’s hexagonal design theme across different areas.
Engine and performance
At the heart of the Fenomeno Roadster is a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine paired with three electric motors.
Key points –
- Total output of 1080 hp
- 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox
- 7 kWh battery pack
- Fully electric drive mode available
- CCM-R Plus carbon ceramic brakes
- Motorsport-derived brake cooling system
The performance numbers are seriously impressive!
- 0 to 100 kmph in 2.4 seconds
- 0 to 200 kmph in 6.8 seconds
- Top speed above 340 kmph
Two electric motors are placed at the front, while the third one is positioned above the gearbox. The system also supports torque vectoring and regenerative braking.
The roadster also uses Lamborghini’s 6D sensor system for improved handling and vehicle control during high-speed driving.
Lamborghini has also added manually adjustable racing suspension for better setup on road and track use.