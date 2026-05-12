Ather Rizta Crosses 3 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

Ather Energy’s Rizta electric scooter has crossed the 3 lakh sales mark in India. The scooter arrived in April 2024, and within a short period, it became the company’s best-selling product.
The Rizta entered the market as Ather’s first scooter made mainly for family use. Since then, the model has helped the company expand into several new regions across the country.
A few important numbers:
- More than 3 lakh Riztas sold
- First 1 lakh units achieved within the first year
- Sales crossed 2 lakh units in December 2025
- The next 1 lakh units were added in just five months
- Rizta now contributes most of Ather’s volumes
The scooter saw strong response in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Ather’s market share in these regions reportedly grew nearly 4X during this period. Growth was also reported from Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, where market share increased over 3X.
Ather says the Rizta brought many first-time EV family buyers to the brand. Nearly 70 percent of Rizta customers are families with children.
The scooter was developed with comfort and everyday usability in mind.
The scooter gets:
- Long and wide seat
- Large floorboard area
- 56 litres storage capacity
- 34 litre storage under the seat
- 22 litre front storage compartment
Along with practicality, the Rizta also comes with several connected features.
- Touchscreen display
- Theft alerts
- Tow alerts
- SkidControl
- OTA updates
The company later added the Atherstack 7 interface update for existing Rizta customers as well.
The Rizta’s share in Ather’s overall business has also increased steadily. During FY2025, the scooter contributed around 58 percent of the company’s total sales. That number increased to nearly 76 percent in FY2026, while April 2026 estimates suggest the figure touched around 77 percent.
Rizta sales also grew 121 percent year-on-year during FY2026. The scooter played a major role in helping Ather become one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler brands. In Q4 FY2026 alone, the company dispatched 82,929 scooters, out of which 64,159 units were Riztas.
Ather is also working on future expansion plans. New EL and Zenith platforms for future electric scooters and motorcycles are under development, while a new manufacturing facility is being set up at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar alongside the company’s existing Hosur plant.
The company is also planning to increase its total annual production capacity to around 1.42 million units in the future.
Ather’s Battery as a Service option has also helped lower ownership costs. Under this plan, the Rizta S can be purchased at a lower starting price without including the battery cost upfront.