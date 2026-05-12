Lexus LM 350h becomes India’s first WLTP-certified vehicle ahead of 2027 rules

The Lexus LM 350h has become the first vehicle in India to receive WLTP certification under the new AIS 175 regulation. The certification was issued by ARAI, making Toyota Kirloskar Motor the first company in the country to complete this process before the official deadline.
The new WLTP system will become mandatory in India from April 1, 2027. It will apply to M1 and M2 category vehicles, which include passenger cars, vans, and buses weighing under 5 tonnes.
Toyota moved ahead of schedule and voluntarily tested the Lexus LM 350h under the upcoming rules. The certificate was handed over during an official event attended by senior members from both ARAI and Toyota Kirloskar Motor.
What is WLTP?
WLTP stands for Worldwide Harmonized Light Duty Test Procedure. It is a global testing method used to measure:
- Fuel efficiency
- Energy consumption
- Exhaust emissions
This testing system is already used in several international markets including:
- Europe
- Japan
- South Korea
India currently follows the MIDC cycle for vehicle testing. Over the years, MIDC results were often criticised because they did not fully match real-world driving conditions.
WLTP uses a more detailed and dynamic testing process. It also considers extra factors like:
- Vehicle weight
- Aerodynamics
- Optional equipment
- Different driving conditions
Because of this, the final efficiency and emission numbers are expected to be closer to actual on road performance.
Why the Lexus LM 350h matters
The Lexus LM 350h is not a regular mass market vehicle. It is a luxury hybrid MPV sold under Toyota’s Lexus brand. The model is known for its comfort focused cabin and premium lounge-like experience.
At present, the LM 350h is priced between around Rs 2.2 crore and Rs 2.75 crore ex-showroom.
The certification is important because it marks the beginning of India’s shift towards international testing standards. It also shows that manufacturers have already started preparing for the 2027 regulation.
Key highlights of the certification
- Lexus LM 350h is the first WLTP certified vehicle in India
- Certification issued under AIS 175 rules
- Toyota completed approval before mandatory deadline
- WLTP rules begin from April 2027
- Applies to passenger vehicles under 5 tonnes
The approval was presented by ARAI Director Dr. Reji Mathai to Abhay Kulkarni from Toyota Kirloskar Motor during the official programme.
What happens next?
More carmakers are expected to begin WLTP certification for their future models in the coming months. The new testing process is likely to change how fuel economy and emission figures are presented in India.
Manufacturers may also need to fine tune vehicles according to stricter and more realistic testing conditions.
For buyers, this could mean vehicle efficiency numbers that are closer to what drivers actually experience on the road.