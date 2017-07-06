GST: Skoda announces revised prices, Superb range now cheaper by up to INR 2.4 lakh

While they are yet to officially launch the facelifted Octavia and announce its prices, Skoda has announced revised prices of its model range in India post the implementation of GST. The new prices are effective July 1st, 2017, where the Superb model range has seen the maximum change with a revision up to 7.3 % resulting in a price benefit of up to 2.4 lakhs. The revision in the pre-facelift Octavia model range varies from 4.9% to 7.4 % resulting in a maximum benefit of Rs 1.75 lakhs. There is no official update about any revisions to the Skoda Rapid’s pricing.

Skoda is gearing up to launch a facelifted Octavia on the 13th of July, which now gets a new fascia, a bigger screen for the infotainment system, along with LED ambient lighting which can change colours. There are a few more new features too, however, it carries on with the same set of tried-n-tested mechanical components. The big surprise though will arrive later, as Skoda has officially confirmed that a tastier Octavia VRS will arrive later this year. Also in the pipeline is the Kodiaq 7-seater SUV, and another new model which they say will surprise everyone, but chose to be tight-lipped about.

Below are the revised prices of the Superb and Octavia range: