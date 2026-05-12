New Range Rover Sport SV Launched At Rs 2.05 Crore With 626 bhp V8

Range Rover has launched the new Sport SV in India at a starting price of Rs 2.05 crore ex-showroom. This is the new Pure SV version, which now joins the Range Rover Sport lineup in the country. Bookings have already started, while deliveries will begin from August 2026.
The SUV is being imported from the UK and is among the first models to benefit from the India-UK free trade agreement. Because of reduced import duties, prices have become lower than before.
This new version sits below the earlier Edition Two model but still carries the same strong performance setup and premium equipment.
Special colours for India
Range Rover has also introduced a special paint selection for India. Buyers can choose from five finishes.
- Green in Satin finish
- Orange in Matte finish
- Blue in Gloss finish
- Violet in Matte finish
- Teal in Gloss finish
Each shade has been specially curated for this version.
The SV version also gets several exclusive styling elements that give it a more distinct appearance.
- 22 inch forged alloy wheels
- Black contrast roof
- SV specific styling elements
- Sliding panoramic roof
The overall look remains sporty while still carrying the clean Range Rover design language.
Luxury packed cabin
The cabin feels rich and well finished with high-quality materials used across the interior.
Some key highlights include:
- Light Cloud and Ebony Windsor leather seats
- Full extended leather package
- Body and Soul seats
- Meridian Signature sound system
The Body and Soul seats (BASS) use audio vibrations along with music playback to create a more immersive cabin experience.
The panoramic roof also adds more openness to the interior.
Advanced suspension system
One of the major highlights of the Range Rover Sport SV is its suspension setup.
It gets the new 6D Dynamics suspension system which uses a hydraulically linked setup. According to the company, this system helps reduce body roll and pitch during hard braking, cornering, and acceleration.
This allows the SUV to stay flatter around corners while still maintaining ride comfort during daily driving.
The SUV also gets a dedicated SV Mode for a sharper driving experience.
Powerful V8 engine
The Range Rover Sport SV uses a 4.4 litre twin turbo V8 petrol engine with mild hybrid technology.
Key figures include:
- 626 bhp power
- 750 Nm torque
- 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds
The SUV delivers very quick acceleration while still keeping the smooth and refined driving feel expected from a Range Rover.
An 8 speed automatic gearbox comes as standard along with all wheel drive.
India launch details
Range Rover says this Pure SV version has been specially configured for Indian buyers with selected colours, wheel designs, and interior combinations.
The company also mentioned that demand for high performance luxury SUVs is growing in India. Bookings are now open across dealerships in the country.