Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2026 Registrations Now Open, GT-R750 To Make Debut

Royal Enfield has officially announced the 2026 Continental GT Cup, and the biggest highlight from this season is the arrival of the new GT-R750 race prototype. The motorcycle will be used by riders competing in the Professional category of the championship.
This is the sixth edition of the Continental GT Cup, and registrations are already open across India. Interested riders can apply till May 31, 2026. The company has also confirmed the full racing calendar for the season.
The new GT R750 was first displayed at the EICMA show in Milan last year, but now fans will finally get to see it on track during real race conditions.
Royal Enfield says the championship continues to follow its Street to Track approach, where riders with a valid driving licence can enter circuit racing and train under professionals.
Last season received close to 6,000 registrations, while more than 560 riders attended the zonal selection rounds across the country.
Selection rounds to happen in four cities
Royal Enfield will begin the rider selection process from May 16. The zonal rounds and track school sessions will happen across four locations.
- Guwahati
- Delhi NCR
- Pune
- Bangalore
The first round starts in Guwahati on May 16 and 17. Delhi NCR selections will happen on May 23 and 24. Pune rounds are scheduled for May 30 and 31, while Bangalore will host the final zonal selection on June 6 and 7.
After this, selected riders will head to Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore for the final selection round between June 18 and June 21. The championship races will take place in August, September and November at the same circuit.
Royal Enfield has also confirmed hospitality support for participants along with a prize pool of Rs 20 lakh. The company will continue offering rider training through the Royal Enfield Track School program before the final evaluations begin.
Amateur and Pro riders get different bikes
One major update for 2026 is the split between Amateur and Professional categories.
- Amateur riders will continue racing on the GT R650 platform which has already been part of earlier seasons.
- Professional riders, however, will compete on the brand-new GT R750 prototype.
This setup gives both categories their own racing environment while also helping experienced riders compete at a higher level.
GT R750 gets bigger engine and race parts
The new GT R750 comes with several major updates compared to the GT R650 race bike.
The motorcycle is built on a completely new platform developed for sharper track performance, improved agility and better rider feedback.
The biggest talking point here is the new 750cc parallel twin engine. Early expectations suggest power figures of around 55 bhp and 65 Nm.
The motorcycle also receives:
- Race tuned suspension
- Upgraded braking setup
- Lightweight twin stainless steel race exhausts
- New aerodynamic front fairing
- Clip-on aluminium handlebars
- Adjustable rearsets from Harris Performance
- JK Tyre race compound tyres
The new fairing design is made to help riders tuck in better during high-speed runs on straights.
The bike looks sharper and more aggressive than the current GT race machines while still carrying the familiar cafe racer styling.
The production model may arrive soon
Royal Enfield has already been spotted testing the road-going Continental GT 750 multiple times in India and overseas.
Now, with the race version entering the GT Cup championship, it strongly hints that the production motorcycle may not be very far away. The launch could happen later this year after the racing season begins.
The upcoming bike is expected to sit above the current Continental GT 650 in Royal Enfield’s lineup and could become the most powerful twin-cylinder motorcycle from the brand.