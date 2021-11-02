Cars Sales October 2021: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

The auto industry is still not back to the way it was performing before. The shortage of semiconductor chip has been the biggest hurdle for every car manufacturer in the country. The surge in demand for cars and lack of supply by the manufacturers has led to huge waiting periods which is now leading up to a year! The month of October was a mixed bag for car manufactuers with some being able to do well and with some not being able to do the same due to the constraints. Lets take a look at how each manufactuer performed:

Maruti Suzuki

The market leader has always been ahead of the pack and this time is no different. Even though it has a negative year-on-year growth at -33.40%, it still had a market share of 41.89% in October 2021. It managed to sell 1,08,991 units in the month. The month-on-month growth is the highest of all at 72.70%. This is because the carmaker had to suspend production in the month of September due to the semiconductor chip shortage. Maruti has a slew of launches lined up in the near future like the next-gen Celerio, updated Baleno and the next-gen Alto.

Hyundai

Hyundai came second with a market share of 14.23% with 37,021 units sold in the month of October 2021. The month-on-month growth is at 11.89%. However, the year-on-year growth is down to -34.60%. Hyundai also has a slew of launches lined up for next year like the Venue facelift, Creta facelift and the next-gen Tucson.

Tata Motors

Tata motors came in third at 13.04% market share. The month-on-month growth is at 31.85% whereas the year-on-year growth is at 43.65%. Sales for the month were 33,925 units.

Mahindra

Mahindra came in fourth with a total of 20,130 units sold in the month of October 2021. The year-on-year growth is at 8.10% and the month-on-month growth is at 53.27%. Mahindra had a market share of 7.74% for the month. The recently launched XUV700 garnered over 65,000 bookings which would definitely contribute a lot to the brand’s monthly sales.

Kia

Kia had a negative year-on-year growth at -22.31%. It sold 16,331 units for the month and had a market share of 6.28%. It sold 21,021 units for the month which helped it achieve a month-on-month growth of 13.09%.

Other Top 10 contenders

Other carmakers in the top ten are Toyota (12,440 units), Renault (8,910), Honda (8,108) and Volkswagen (3,077). Renault and Honda registered a negative year-on-year growth of -19.04% and -25.18% respectively. Nissan came in the ninth position at 3,913 units. It registered a whopping 254.12% of year-on-year growth.