Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Baleno Interiors Spied!

The premium hatchback segment has had a few new players in the last two years. Tata’s Altroz has been quite popular since its launch and the next-generation Hyundai i20 also made a return last year. It is then no surprise that the Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been facing some heat from the competition and an update is overdue. Thanks to the YouTube channel Harsh vlogs, we can take our first look at the interiors of the upcoming Baleno.

Next-gen Baleno: what to expect

The new Baleno is going to get a significant overhaul in terms of exteriors and interiors. The exteriors are going to receive new bumpers and grille. The LED headlamps and taillamps will be updated as well. Expect some new wheel designs as well. In terms of the interiors, the dashboard is going to be completely reprofiled. Expect some new upholstery and the use of new materials across the cabin. The dashboard features an aluminium insert that runs from the passenger side dashboard to the centre console.

The centre console now houses an all-new floating touchscreen infotainment system. The infotainment system is expected to feature a different U.I. when compared to the current smart play system which Maruti Suzuki offers. The A/C vents get the silver treatment as well. The automatic climate control unit seems to be an all-new one as well. The steering wheel is a direct lift from the Swift and it houses the telephony, audio and cruise control buttons. The instrument cluster will also be different from the current Baleno and it will feature a colour MID. Some of the features expected in the new Baleno are Android Auto and Apple Carplay compatibility, push-button start/stop with keyless entry, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMS, auto-dimming IRVM and connected car tech. In terms of powertrain, the new Baleno will continue to offer the same petrol engines as the current version.

The 1.2-litre DualJet VVT engine produces a maximum power output of 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. A five-speed manual transmission will be standard whereas a CVT could be offered as an option. The updated Baleno is expected to launch by next year.