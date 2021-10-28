Motoroids Exclusive! Next-Gen Hyundai Tucson Spotted Testing In India!

For those of you who may not know, the next-generation Hyundai Tucson has already been on sale in the international markets. Though the previous generation Tucson is still on sale in India, Hyundai will soon launch the new Tucson in our market by next year. Now, we get to take an exclusive first look at the Hyundai Tucson testing on Indian soil thanks to our reader( Instagram: @sksridharyt5). Let’s take a look at it:

Exterior

On the design front, Tucson is designed to appeal to those who embrace the integration of technologies with their lifestyle. Tucson’s integration of technology and design is most evident in its innovative half-mirror type daytime running lamps (DRLs) that are assimilated seamlessly within the parametric grille, only revealed when illuminated. The kinetic design theme carries over to the rear where the full-width taillamp incorporates half-hidden triangular shapes that are only visible when lit, echoing the DRL on the front. In order to achieve the purity of this design theme, the Hyundai logo moved up and is integrated into the glass while the wiper also moves up and hides under the rear spoiler.

Interior

Hyundai Tucson’s interior, offers three new technologies, including a vertically stacked, dual 10.25-inch full-touch screen exempt of hard buttons, a multi-air ventilation system, and an open, hood-less digital gauge cluster. These features create a high-tech ambiance, with cushioned materials on high-touch areas, various material applications based on the frequency of interface, and a premium presence. Tucson’s second-row seats will feature fold-and-dive functionality for optimized reconfiguration capability between passengers and cargo.

Safety

Some of the safety features include the Hyundai SmartSense safety feature suite, which comprises of Highway Driving Assist (HDA), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with pedestrian detection, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot View Monitor, Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Surround View Monitor, Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (RPCA), Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), High Beam Assist (HBA), and Driver Attention Warning (DAW). The all-new Tucson is available with advanced technology features including Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) Advanced Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go and Safe Exit Warning (SEW).

Powertrain

On the performance front, Hyundai new Tucson offers both Smartstream 2.5-litre, direct-injected, four-cylinder, gasoline powertrain and 1.6-liter, turbo, direct-injected, hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains. The 2.5-liter engine has an estimated output of 190 bhp and an estimated torque rating of 247 Nm. This engine is coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The 1.6-liter hybrid powertrain produces an estimated 180 bhp, with a combined powertrain output of 230 bhp. It also produces 264 Nm of torque from the gasoline engine and 350 Nm of torque from the combined hybrid powertrain. This new powertrain uses Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology that manages valve opening duration for optimal power, efficiency and emissions with minimized compromise. In terms of diesel powertrain options , it gets a 1.6-liter CRDi engine and a 2.0 CRDi engine. The 2.0 CRDi engine produces 186ps and 420nm of torque. It comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission

India Launch

The Hyundai Tucson will most likely launch in India by the middle of next year. It will come with the same 2.0 CRDi diesel engine which is found in the current Tucson. There will be an option of AWD as well. However, one cannot rule out the possibility of a hybrid powertrain as well to set it apart from the competition.

