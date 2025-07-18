India’s Electric Game-Changer: Maruti Suzuki eVitara Launching on September 3!

4-Point Overview
- Maruti Suzuki confirms eVitara launch for September 3, 2025.
- Dual battery options with up to 184hp, 300Nm, and over 500km range (expected).
- Packed with premium features, Level 2 ADAS, and EV-ready infrastructure support.
- Targets Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv.ev, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE.6.
From Expo Spotlight to the Streets: The eVitara Is Ready
When Maruti Suzuki unveiled its first all-electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the buzz was electric — pun intended. And now, the countdown has officially begun. On September 3, the much-anticipated eVitara will hit the Indian roads, marking Maruti’s boldest leap yet into the EV world.
Designed for the new-age Indian — bold, tech-savvy, and eco-conscious — the eVitara is not just a car. It’s a statement that India’s largest carmaker is ready to play hard in the electric future.
Power to Move You: Battery, Motor, and Tech
The eVitara doesn’t believe in one-size-fits-all. Instead, it offers two battery options, catering to both city commuters and long-distance warriors.
- The 49kWh version pairs with a 144hp front motor, producing 189Nm of torque — ideal for urban driving with efficiency.
- The 61kWh variant ups the game with 174hp, and the same torque figure. It’s expected to deliver a real-world range of 500+ km, giving EV skeptics something to rethink.
But the real treat? The AWD configuration. By adding a 65hp rear motor, the AWD model churns out 184hp and 300Nm of combined power. Whether you’re navigating mountain curves or zipping through city traffic, this one promises confidence.
Built for Today. Future-Proofed for Tomorrow.
Beyond performance, Maruti Suzuki has made ownership easy. New eVitara buyers will get:
- Smart home chargers with full installation support.
- Fast-charging infrastructure rolling out across 100 cities.
- Charging stations planned every 5–10km on major routes.
- 1,500 EV-ready service centres coming up in 1,000+ cities.
It’s not just a launch. It’s a complete ecosystem — built to help Indians transition smoothly into electric mobility.
Inside the eVitara: Comfort Meets Intelligence
Maruti didn’t hold back inside the cabin. Step in, and you’re greeted by a digital cockpit with a twin-deck floating console, multi-colour ambient lighting, and soft-touch materials that exude luxury.
At the heart of the tech stack:
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 10.1-inch digital driver display
- Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Harman-tuned audio system
Need more? How about ventilated front seats, a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and reclining/sliding rear seats with a 40:20:40 split for boot access and convenience? The eVitara doesn’t just move you — it pampers you.
Safety as Standard
The eVitara comes armored with advanced safety, both structurally and digitally.
- Over 50% high-tensile steel chassis
- Advanced battery protection built-in
- 7 airbags including a driver’s knee airbag
- Level 2 ADAS with autonomous driving assist
- All-wheel disc brakes, EPB, TPMS, and e-Call emergency system
In short, it’s built like a fortress — with brains.
Key Specifications at a Glance
|Category
|Details
|Launch Date
|September 3, 2025
|Length
|4,275 mm
|Width
|1,800 mm
|Height
|1,640 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,700 mm
|Battery Options
|49kWh & 61kWh
|Power (FWD)
|144hp / 174hp
|AWD Variant
|184hp (with rear 65hp motor)
|Torque (All)
|189Nm (FWD) / 300Nm (AWD)
|Range (Expected)
|Over 500 km (larger battery)
|Charging Support
|Home charger + fast-charging rollout
|Infotainment
|10.25” touchscreen + 10.1” MID
|ADAS
|Level 2 with lane assist & emergency braking
|Safety
|7 airbags, disc brakes, EPB, TPMS
Final Words: A New Era for Maruti Begins
The Maruti Suzuki eVitara is more than an EV launch — it’s a signal of transformation. For years, India’s largest carmaker held back from the EV race, watching from the sidelines. Now? It’s entering with a bang.
On September 3, when the eVitara rolls onto showroom floors, it won’t just compete with rivals like the Creta Electric or Tata Curvv.ev — it’ll show that Maruti Suzuki is ready to lead, not follow, in the electric age.
Stay plugged in — the future of Indian mobility is getting charged.