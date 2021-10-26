Next Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interiors Spied!

Time and again, Maruti is being forced to delay the launch of the next generation Celerio in our market. With the situation still bleak, the new Celerio still could be a month or two away. However, we now get a chance to take a look at the interiors of the new-gen Celerio in its base trim. Let’s take a look at everything that you can expect from the new Celerio:

Exterior

As mentioned before, the design is a far cry from the current Celerio’s design. The front gets an upright nose and an oval grille. The grille has a chrome strip running across it and honeycomb detailing inside. The headlamps are triangular halogen units and it gets fog lamps as well. The bumper gets black detailing and angular edges to give it a sporty look. The side features a familiar ORVM with turn indicators as seen on other Maruti cars. It gets flap-type door handles and blacked-out 14-inch alloy wheels. The sides don’t get any cuts or creases giving it a simple look. The glass area seems to be healthy considering the straight window line. The rear features wraparound taillights and the bumper gets two reflectors. It also gets a rear washer. The overall design indicates that it will be bigger than the current Celerio. The base trim seen here misses out the fog lamps but it retains the chrome detail on the grille.

Interior

The interiors of the Celerio are also completely revamped when compared to the current one. The center stage is taken by a floating unit that will house the smart play touchscreen infotainment system. This being the base variant misses out on the infotainment system. The A/C vents feature silver accents to uplift the cabin. One can notice a lot of similarities with other Marutis such as the A/C controls and the steering wheel which has been borrowed from the Wagon R. Top-end variants of the Celerio will get features like smart play infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, electrically adjustable mirrors, reverse parking camera, steering mounted audio controls, dual airbags, and ABS to name a few.

Powertrain

Powertrain options will include two petrol engine options. The first will be a naturally aspirated 1-iter 3 cylinder K10 engine. The second will be a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter 4 cylinder K series engine. Gearbox options will include a 5-speed manual and AMT. Expect a CNG variant in the future as well.