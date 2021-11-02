October 2021 Consolidated Two-wheeler Sales Report

Sales reports of different bike manufacturers have started flowing in for the month of October 2021. Demand in the festive season has been building up and manufacturers are expecting healthy retail sales over the coming weeks, with Dhanteras and Diwali around the corner. Several new launches and with recovering economy have also played a key role. Let’s take a look at the sales performance of the manufacturers who have rolled out their data.

Hero MotoCorp

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp reported a 32% dip in total sales to 5,47,970 units for October. The company had sold 8,06,848 units in the corresponding month of the previous year. In the domestic market, the company’s wholesales dropped to 5,27,779 units last month from 7,91,137 units in October 2020.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto has announced its sales numbers for October 2021. During the set period, the Pulsar maker sold 1,98,738 two-wheelers in the domestic market in comparison to 2,68,631 units sold during the same period last year i.e. October 2020. That said, the company reported a de-growth of 26% in this area. Speaking of exports, Bajaj Auto exported 1,92,565 two-wheelers last month as against 2,01,659 units exported during the corresponding period last year, and hence, a decline of 5% was reported.

TVS MOTOR

TVS Motor Company reported a 10% dip in the total sales for October. The company sold 3,55,033 units in October 2021 while last year the company had sold 3,94,724 units. TVS had sold a total of 3,41,513 two-wheelers during the month against sales of 3,82,121 units in October of 2020, a 10% decline.

SUZUKI

Suzuki Motorcycle India also reported a 10% decline in total sales in October at 69,186 units as compared to a total of 76,865 units in the same month last year. The Japanese two-wheeler brand saw a dip in sales too. The company’s domestic sales stood at 56,785 units in October this year compared to 67,225 units sold in the same month last year.

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield reported the growth in terms of domestic sales. A dip of 35% was seen in the sales figure. Total domestic sales 40,611 units compared to 62,858 in 2020. The company even reported a 13% decline in exports.