Safety Is the New Normal: Maruti Baleno & Ertiga Now Get Six Airbags as Standard

4-Point Overview
- Six Airbags Across All Trims – Maruti makes six airbags standard on both Baleno and Ertiga.
- Safety Meets Affordability – Minimal price hikes: 0.5% for Baleno, 1.4% for Ertiga.
- Bharat NCAP Certified – Baleno secures 4 stars in BNCAP with six airbags.
- Same Powertrains, Better Protection – No changes to engines; more focus on safety gear.
Introduction: When Safety Stops Being Optional
In a country where safety features are often locked behind premium price tags, Maruti Suzuki is flipping the script. With six airbags now offered as standard on both the Baleno hatchback and Ertiga MPV, safety is no longer an upper-trim luxury—it’s a baseline expectation.
And while it comes with a slight bump in prices—just 0.5% for the Baleno and 1.4% for the Ertiga—the value delivered in return is priceless.
Baleno: Premium Hatch, Now Safer Than Ever
The Baleno has long been one of the best-selling premium hatchbacks in the country. Now, with this safety update, even the entry-level Sigma and Delta trims get six airbags, making it an even more compelling buy.
Here’s what else you get:
- 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Heads-up display, cruise control, and ARKAMYS 6-speaker system
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC), 360-degree camera, ISOFIX mounts
- Powertrain: 1.2-litre petrol (90PS) with 5MT or 5AMT
- CNG option available in select variants (77.5PS output)
What’s most notable is that the Baleno secured a 4-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests for its six-airbag variant—valid across all trims now.
Ertiga: India’s Favourite MPV Gets Safer Too
The Ertiga is the go-to family MPV for lakhs of Indian buyers—and now it’s more family-friendly than ever. The Lxi and Vxi trims, previously limited in features, now benefit from six airbags, along with:
- 7-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Auto AC with rear vents, cruise control, ARKAMYS audio
- ESC, hill-hold assist, rear parking camera with sensors
- 1.5-litre NA petrol engine (103PS) with 5MT / 6AT
- CNG option (88PS, 121.5Nm torque) with 5MT
While the Ertiga hasn’t undergone Bharat NCAP testing yet, this update suggests Maruti is preparing it for future assessments. Under the Global NCAP’s stricter South African protocol, the Ertiga previously scored 1 star—but with six airbags now standard, a better future score looks likely.
Quick Table – Maruti Baleno & Ertiga Safety Updates
|Model
|Safety Update
|Price Hike
|Powertrain Options
|Crash Test Rating
|Baleno
|6 airbags now standard on all trims
|~0.5% increase
|1.2L petrol / CNG, 5MT / AMT
|⭐⭐⭐⭐ (Bharat NCAP with 6 airbags)
|Ertiga
|6 airbags now standard on all trims
|~1.4% increase
|1.5L petrol / CNG, 5MT / 6AT
|⭐ (Global NCAP SA test); BNCAP: Not yet tested
Conclusion: A Shift That Matters
Maruti Suzuki’s move to standardize six airbags on two of its most loved cars is more than just a spec-sheet update—it’s a cultural pivot. Whether you’re a city commuter buying the Baleno or a large family relying on the Ertiga, you no longer have to pay extra for the peace of mind that comes with full airbag protection.
While the price increases are modest, the message is strong: Indian buyers deserve safer cars, regardless of budget.
With both models ticking the right boxes for tech, practicality, and now safety, it’s clear—in 2025, safety isn’t an add-on. It’s the new normal.