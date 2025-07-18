Porsche Cayenne & Cayenne Coupe Black Edition Launched– Bold, Elegant, and Limited

4-Point Overview:
- Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe now get a special Black Edition trim
- Blacked-out exteriors, all-black interiors, and RS Spyder wheels added
- Prices start at ₹1.8 crore for the SUV and ₹1.87 crore for the Coupe
- Features remain the same, powered by a 353hp 3.0L V6 turbo-petrol engine
Intro: Black Just Got Bolder
Some cars chase attention. But then there are those that don’t need to say much—they just show up and own the moment. That’s exactly what the new Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe Black Editions do best.
These aren’t just regular Cayennes dipped in black paint—they’re a whole mood. Understated, bold, and full of presence, these editions are made for people who don’t need to flex to feel exclusive. If you believe true style doesn’t scream—it simply is—this might be your kind of ride.
Here’s what sets the Black Editions apart from the crowd.
Performance: Familiar Power, No Compromise
While the styling may be new, Porsche hasn’t touched the performance. And honestly? They didn’t need to.
Both the Cayenne Black Edition and the Cayenne Coupe Black Edition come with:
- A 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine
- That delivers 353hp and 500Nm of torque
- Paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission
That means quick acceleration, smooth highway performance, and the kind of road grip you expect from a Porsche SUV.
Whether you go for the regular SUV or the sleeker Coupe version, driving feel stays just as thrilling.
Exterior: Subtle Yet Striking
This is where things start to stand out. The Black Edition takes the Cayenne’s bold road presence and adds a stealthy new twist.
You get:
- Blacked-out headlights and badges
- Darkened outside mirrors and window trim
- 21-inch RS Spyder alloy wheels
- Dark bronze exhaust finishers
- LED puddle lamps under the doors
Even the paint is special—Porsche calls it Chromite Black Metallic. But if you don’t want full black, you’re in luck. The Black Edition is also available in 6 more colours as standard — like White, Carmine Red, Quartzite Grey, and more.
Want something extra special? Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur lets you choose from custom paints—but be ready to shell out over ₹20 lakh for those shades alone.
Interiors: Luxury Goes All Black
Step inside, and you’ll see the theme continues. The interior of both models comes with:
- Black leather upholstery
- Black brushed aluminium trims
- Illuminated Porsche door sills
It feels premium and sporty at the same time.
In terms of features, the Black Edition includes everything from the standard Cayenne and Coupe:
- 14-way adjustable powered front seats
- Panoramic sunroof
- Multi-function steering wheel
- 710W, 14-speaker Bose sound system
It’s the same luxury you expect—just with a darker, more dramatic twist.
Porsche Cayenne & Coupe Black Edition: At a Glance
|Feature Area
|Details
|Engine
|3.0L V6 turbo-petrol, 353hp, 500Nm
|Transmission
|8-speed torque convertor automatic
|Key Exterior Changes
|Black trim, RS Spyder wheels, bronze exhaust, LED puddles
|Interior Highlights
|All-black leather, aluminium accents, illuminated sills
|Standard Colours
|7 options incl. Black, White, Carmine Red, Quartzite Grey
|Exclusive Paints
|Optional, starts from ₹7.3L, goes up to ₹20.13L
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|₹1.8 Cr (Cayenne), ₹1.87 Cr (Cayenne Coupe)
Conclusion: For Those Who Like Their SUV Sharp and Sophisticated
The Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe Black Editions don’t reinvent the wheel. But they refine it with a bold, monochrome theme that will attract those who want exclusivity without being loud.
Yes, it’s ₹31–32 lakh more than the regular Cayenne lineup. But for buyers who value understated elegance with sporty substance, this Black Edition makes a solid statement.
Think of it as a Porsche in its evening wear—sleek, strong, and ready to impress.