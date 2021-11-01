Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Alto Spotted Testing!

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for a slew of launches in the coming months. The next-gen Celerio is only a few weeks away, the heavily updated Baleno has been spotted many times being tested, and the next-gen Swift is under development as well. However, there is another crucial launch for Maruti Suzuki which is set to reach our shores by 2022. The next-gen Alto has now been spotted undergoing test and we get to take a look at its design thanks to the youtube channel Wander Lust Shashank. Let’s take a look at the finer details:

Next-gen Alto: What to expect?

Like every new Maruti, the next-gen Alto will be based on the Heartect platform. The overall silhouette of the next-gen Alto is quite similar to the current iteration. Instead of being SUV-inspired, the next-gen Alto will stick to its hatchback roots. The front features a clamshell bonnet with slim headlights. The bumper features a big mesh grille. The lower half of the bumper gets fog lamps inserts and a C-shaped design element on each side. This C-shaped element could house LED DRLs.

Move to the side and you will see a profile that is similar to the current alto. The door handles will continue to be pull-type ones like the current Alto. The new Alto will also continue to feature the side indicators on the front fender instead of the wing mirrors. The wheels will be 13 inches in size and most likely continue to be steelies. The rear features a flat boot with larger taillamps. The interiors of the new Alto are going to be revamped as well. Expect the use of new switchgear and upholstery. The interior is expected to be much more spacious as well and one can expect an increase in the boot space too.

The new Alto is expected to feature Maruti’s smart play infotainment system which will be compatible with android auto and apple car play. In terms of powertrain, the new Alto will continue with the tried and tested 796cc petrol engine that got upgraded last year for BS6 norms. It will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and one can expect an AMT as well.