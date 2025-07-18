Kinetic Green and Tonino Lamborghini Launches World’s Most Luxurious Electric Golf Carts in India

A Quick Look at the Big Highlights
- A never-seen-before global partnership: Kinetic Green + Tonino Lamborghini
- Launch of ultra-luxurious, electric golf & lifestyle carts
- Two design ranges – Genesis (elegant classic) and Prestige (futuristic flair)
- Starting prices: $10,000 for Genesis, $14,000 for Prestige
An Electric Dream Born Out of Two Cultures
July 17, 2025, wasn’t just another launch day. It was a fusion of bold Italian luxury and innovative Indian engineering. Held in the heart of New Delhi, the event marked the world premiere of the Tonino Lamborghini electric golf and lifestyle carts — a proud collaboration between Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd. and Tonino Lamborghini SpA.
The event, themed “Lifestyle in Motion”, didn’t just showcase EVs. It told a story — of how two legacies from two different continents came together to create something that redefines mobility, luxury, and lifestyle all at once.
A Star-Studded Affair of Legacy and Vision
The unveiling had all the ingredients of a luxury statement — a powerful venue, international visionaries, and game-changing design.
On stage:
- Shri Piyush Goyal, India’s Union Minister of Industry & Commerce
- Dr. Antonio Bartoli, the Italian Ambassador to India
- Dr. Arun Firodia, founder of Kinetic Group
- Dr. Tonino Lamborghini, Founder & Chairman, Tonino Lamborghini S.p.A
These weren’t just attendees — they were architects of a bold new chapter in electric mobility.
So What’s New? A Lifestyle Revolution on Wheels
This isn’t your average golf cart with plastic seats and barebones specs. The Tonino Lamborghini EV carts are lifestyle machines — designed for more than just the greens. They’re made for those who love design, crave elegance, and demand performance.
Here’s what makes them special:
- Design that dazzles: Angular lines, LED lighting, and that iconic raging bull
- Electric heart, smooth soul: Near-silent drives, 150 km of range, and wireless charging
- Smart comfort: TFT touchscreen, mobile charging docks, hill-hold and e-brake
- Options galore: 2, 4, 6 or even 8-seat variants, depending on your playground — golf course, private resort, luxury estate, or even an airport
What Sets These Apart? More Than Just a Pretty Face
What makes this launch exciting is not just the name — it’s the intent.
These carts are built with purpose. They’re crafted to feel like you’re in a luxury cabin on four wheels. Every detail — from the suspension setup to the on-board chargers and storage for golf bags — has been engineered to offer an elite experience.
And this isn’t some showroom stunt. These carts are production-ready. Made in India, designed in Italy, and built to take on the world.
Why It Matters: India Builds for the World
This isn’t just a global debut. It’s India stepping into the world of luxury electric mobility with confidence.
Kinetic Green and Lamborghini’s JV has its sights set high:
- 30+ countries
- 5-year target to capture 80% of the segment
- Initial markets: India, UAE, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Southeast Asia
- Long-term play: Europe, USA, and beyond
They’re not just making EVs. They’re building a $300 million lifestyle brand by 2030 — and it’s all starting from a plant just outside Pune.
Genesis vs Prestige — Which One Suits You?
|Feature
|Genesis (Classic Luxury)
|Prestige (Futuristic Flair)
|Look & Feel
|Understated elegance
|Ultra-modern statement
|Seating Options
|2 / 4 / 6 / 8 seats
|2 / 4 / 6 / 8 seats
|Drive Configuration
|Left & Right-hand drive
|Left & Right-hand drive
|Charging
|Wireless & on-board options
|Wireless & on-board options
|Range
|Up to 150 km
|Up to 150 km
|Suspension
|MacPherson setup
|Tuned MacPherson suspension
|Smart Features
|TFT Display, Hill Hold, e-brake
|All Genesis features + custom options
|Interior
|Golf-friendly, comfortable
|Premium upholstery, enhanced tech
|Target Users
|Golfers, resorts, campuses
|Ultra-luxury hotels, private estates, airports
|Starting Price
|$10,000 (introductory)
|$14,000 (introductory)
Final Thoughts: Not Just Carts. Rolling Statements.
This isn’t just a product launch. It’s a sign of where the future is headed.
Kinetic Green and Tonino Lamborghini didn’t just bring a cart to the world — they brought a vision. A new category of luxury mobility, one where electric meets emotional. One where performance meets prestige. One where India meets Italy, and the world watches in awe.
If you thought luxury golf carts were boring, think again. The future is rolling in style — and it’s wearing a bull on its hood.