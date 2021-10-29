Hyundai Creta Facelift To Show Its Face To The World Next Month

The second-largest car manufacturer in India; Hyundai, has released some more sketches of its all-new Creta, and it looks minty fresh. Creta has been a class-leading name in the 5-seater SUV segment. With its sales exceeding that of the Maruti Suzuki Swift in May 2021, it became the bestseller in the Indian market. The Creta is soon going to receive a facelift overseas and will be heavily inspired by its elder sibling – the updated Tucson.

Design

With a completely upgraded look, the Creta is looking more macho than ever. The front of the car gets brand new headlights and a new grill, which have been inspired by the Hyundai Tucson. The position of the headlights has been changed, bringing them up again. The grill and the headlights have been given a similar design, thus it seems that lights merge into the grill. The indicators are placed down below, alongside the foglamps. The car also gets a more edgy silver front spoiler. In the sketch, we see a dual-tone color scheme with a red body and black ORVMs.

The black also extends from the roof to the rear diffuser. We also get to see a shark-fin antenna. Around the back, the taillights look similar to the old model, and most of the body design is kept hidden. The alloy wheel design on this car looks stunning with its single-spoke diamond-cut look. The rims also look a little bigger than the previous-gen Creta.

Interior

The sophistication of the interior has been carried on to the 2022 model Creta. We see a dual-tone black and white theme all across the cabin. From the looks of it, it seems we might get the standard 10.25-inch touch screen. We would also love to see a panoramic sunroof in the car.

Performance

The main reason behind the amazing sales numbers of Creta was its wide variety of engine and transmission options. It offers something for everyone’s liking and budget. Though the brand has not announced anything officially, it is safe to say that Hyundai would offer a similar variety in the new-gen Creta as well.

Safety

One of the biggest talking points for the Creta facelift is the inclusion of the Advance Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) on the top two trims of the SUV. These ADAS features will likely make it to the Indian model as well, likely to be launched next year.

The company says that the 2022 Creta will be released in the southeast market and soon after that, the Indian market will follow. We do expect to see the car in the “Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show” next month and even a possible launch date.