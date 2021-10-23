Hyundai Venue Facelift Spotted!

The Hyundai Venue is one of the most well-rounded compact SUVs that you can buy today. With its range of powertrain options, features, and Hyundai’s backing, the Venue sees a lot of healthy sales figures every month. However, the Venue has been around since 2019 and the segment has seen a lot of new players especially the Kia Sonet. Hyundai is now working on the Venue facelift which has been spotted in Korea. The Venue facelift is expected to hit our shores by next year. Let’s take a look at the Venue facelift:

Exterior

At the first glance, the Venue facelift seems to look similar to the outgoing one with the cascading grille and the projector headlamps. However one can expect some details in the grille and the bumper to change. The current Venue comes with projector headlamps, projector fog light, and LED DRL setup which will continue to be offered albeit with some minor changes. Moving to the side, the Venue facelift comes with new 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear features a pair of new LED taillights. The overall silhouette and the dimensions of the Venue facelift are going to be similar.

Interior

The interior layout is also likely to remain more or less unchanged. Hyundai might upgrade the 8-inch infotainment system to a larger 10-inch unit. One can also expect an upgraded instrument cluster with a larger screen. The Venue facelift will continue to be well-loaded like the iteration. For reference, the current Venue comes loaded with features like a cooled glovebox, keyless entry, push start/stop, cruise control, sunroof, Bluelink connected car tech, automatic climate control, 8-inch touchscreen compatible with android auto and apple car play, wireless charging, and projector headlamps.

Powertrain

The facelifted Venue will most likely continue with the features offered in the current Venue. The Venue comes with three engine and four transmission options. The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine churns out 83ps and 114nm of torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-liter diesel churns out 100ps and 250nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The turbocharged 1.0 liter 3 cylinder petrol engine produces 120ps and 172nm of torque. It gets an option of a 6-speed manual, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and a 6-speed iMT.