Women Riding Groups in India : Triumphs and Tribulations of Our Girls on Two-wheels

The TVS Scooty Zest 110 Himalayan Highs Season 2 saw 11 women riders bravely scale the highest motorable road in the world. Going by what these lady riders had to share with us, though, it seems scaling the mighty Himalayas wasn’t the biggest challenge at hand; persuading the families for the ride was. While conservative families are still averse to seeing their girls riding on two wheels, the scenario is slowly, but surely changing. More and more young women are embarking on the therapeutic activity called riding, and are gradually organizing themselves into riding groups to give themselves a stronger voice.

In this feature, brought to you in association with TVS Scooty Zest 110, we speak to three of the largest women riding groups in India to let you know what the progressive lady rider community feels about the biking culture in the country.

The Bikerni

Urvashi Patole, Founder, Bikerni

Q. When was The Bikerni formed?

The Bikerni was formed on January 15, 2011 with around 14 members from Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Hubli.

Q. What was the central thought behind forming The Bikerni?

The central thought was to empower women through two-wheelers and take lady riders on journeys that they may have probably missed through their lives. We wanted to create an equal platform and gain respect for women riders across the nation.

Q: What are the objectives you wish to achieve with this group?

The objective was to have a huge number of women riding two-wheelers and breaking stereotypes. We wanted to discover and bring together all the women under a single association so that they could support, encourage and ride with each other.

Q: How many riders are part of your riding group?

We have chapters across India with chapter administrators, zone moderators and road captains. Chapters are present in cities of states such as Orissa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and MP.

Q: As a group, what was your most memorable ride till now?

The first ride we did to Khardung La in September 2011 with 11 women riders from different cities, different ages and all walks of life. We were the support system for each other and reaching the top at a time when women bikers were laughed at and looked down upon even by fellow bikers was a big achievement.

Q: Would you like to mention any achievements of The Bikerni?

Many of the members have travelled solo or in groups to Mana Pass, Marisemik La, covered Kaniyakumari to Khardung La and toured across the Golden Quadrilateral. Our group also has stunters, dirt racers and track racers. We have so many women who ride to so many amazing places that it’s hard to keep a track.

Q: What message would you like to give to aspiring women bikers?

Take to the road and have a deaf ear for all those who tell you that you are too delicate to ride. If you want to ride, you can!

The Riderni

Anjaly Rajan, Founder, Riderni

Q. When was the Riderni group formed?

Riderni group was formed in 2011. Riderni is not a club but a platform to train women in riding two-wheelers

Q. What was the central thought behind forming the group?

The central thought was to encourage more women to ride. The platform was first formed in Gujarat. Anyone who wants to learn two-wheeler riding can come to us.

Q: What are the objectives you wish to achieve with the group?

The main objective or goal is to have more women learn how to ride safely. We want women riders to learning more skills, as it improves a person’s knowledge and confidence about riding.

Q: How many riders are part of Riderni?

Riderni is not a group. That being said, we have taught around 100 women over the past five years. The core team that teach women riding is around ten people.

Q: As a group, what was your most memorable ride till now?

We had an opportunity to train 50 women during Women’s Day in 2014 in collaboration with Nav Gujarat Samay.

Q: Would you like to mention any achievements of your group?

The biggest achievement is that we have trained almost 100 women till now.

Q: What message would you like to give to aspiring women bikers?

Conquer your dreams. Nothing can stop from achieving your dreams but YOU.

Lady Riders of India

Maral Yazarloo, Founder, Lady Riders of India

Q: When was the group Lady Riders of India formed?

A: The group Lady Riders of India was formed in December 2015.

Q: What was the central thought behind forming Lady Riders of India?

A: For a long time I was the only girl in a men’s group, either with a Harley Davidson or with a Ducati. That’s the reason I thought that it would be more fun having a ladies’ group, So I decided to bring lady riders together.

There are so many girls who are getting into biking but they need guidance. So I thought of the idea of starting a group and so we could share knowledge and information, be together and become strong as a group. We only add experienced riders who have clocked over 10,000 km and own a 650cc and above motorcycles so we have real riders. Our group is 21 members strong.

Q: As a group, what was your most memorable ride till now?

A: The ride that we did to Goa for India Bike Week is the most memorable ride till now because one of our dearest friends Veenu Paliwal rode with us. Unfortunately, two months after that ride Paliwal met with an accident and passed away. We all remember that ride because that was the last time we rode with Veenu Paliwal, the last IBW Goa.

Q: What message would you like to give to aspiring women bikers?

A: I believe we (women) are very limited as bikers in India. All the lady riders in India have to support and help each other. For the aspiring lady riders, the only thing I would want to say is that wear all the riding gear and follow all the rules on the road because being a girl is bit more critical than being a guy on the road.

I have an objection regarding girls who promote biking and never wear riding gear. I have a problem with girls wearing short pants on the bike and clicking pictures and posting them all over because that is not the real scene of biking in India. If you are a biker, you will be fully geared and not really promoting your gender on your bike.

Being a lady rider in India is a challenging task but these women have beaten all odds and persuaded their love for riding and team Motoroids wishes them many happy miles ahead. Do share your views about the women riding groups in India and the feedback about the article in the comments section below. Also, if you are a woman rider or have a riding group for women, do share your details with us at feedback@motoroids.com – we would love to feature you here