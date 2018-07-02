Trending:
VIDEO: Bajaj Pulsar Crosses One Crore Sales Mark

Added in: Bajaj Auto

The Pulsar brand has crossed the 1 crore unit sales mark and to celebrate the occasion, Bajaj Auto has launched a new promotional video. The new promotional video’s description says, “#JoinTheTribe of people who do the impossible, defy gravity and live life in an extraordinary world of their own. Witness the dream city of 1 crore stunt-crazy Pulsarmaniacs, Pulsar City.”

Pulsarmaniacs, if you don’t know already, is an exclusive Pulsar rider community. Check out the Bajaj Pulsar promotional video below:

Bajaj currently offers seven products under the Pulsar brand. Click on the product name for the text review:

Prices of the Pulsar motorcycles range from INR 64,141 for the 135LS to INR 137,491 for the RS200 ABS variant (Both prices are ex-showroom Delhi).

Bajaj Auto also announced year-on-year sales numbers for the month of June and year-to-date sales performance for 2018. The two-wheeler brand sold 2,00,949 motorcycles in the domestic market in the month of June 2018, against 1,08,109 units in the corresponding month last year, registering a growth of 86 percent. The overall sales (Motorcycles + Commercial Vehicles) stood at 4,04,429 units (both domestic and exports combined) in the month of June 2018, 65 percent higher than June 2017.

The year-to-date sales grew to 12,26,641 units in April-June 2018, marking a 38 percent rise over the sales figures of April-June 2017.

Year on Year Sales

ParticularsJun-18Jun-17Change %Highlights
MOTORCYCLES
DOMESTIC2,00,9491,08,10986
EXPORTS1,36,80396,55842
SUB-TOTAL3,37,7522,04,66765
COMMERCIAL VEHICLES
DOMESTIC33,62718,86678
EXPORTS33,05021,34555
SUB-TOTAL66,67740,21166Highest ever monthly sales
TOTAL (MC + CV)
DOMESTIC2,34,5761,26,97585
EXPORTS1,69,8531,17,90344
TOTAL4,04,4292,44,87865

Year To Date Sales

ParticularsApr-Jun 2018Apr-Jun 2017Change %Highlights
MOTORCYCLES
DOMESTIC5,94,2344,26,56239
EXPORTS4,35,7303,49,15225
SUB-TOTAL10,29,9647,75,71433Highest ever quarterly sales
COMMERCIAL VEHICLES
DOMESTIC94,43152,34780
EXPORTS1,02,24660,37369Highest ever quarterly sales
SUB-TOTAL1,96,6771,12,72074Highest ever quarterly sales
TOTAL (MC + CV)
DOMESTIC6,88,6654,78,90944
EXPORTS5,37,9764,09,52531Highest ever quarterly sales
TOTAL12,26,6418,88,43438Highest ever quarterly sales