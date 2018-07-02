VIDEO: Bajaj Pulsar Crosses One Crore Sales Mark

The Pulsar brand has crossed the 1 crore unit sales mark and to celebrate the occasion, Bajaj Auto has launched a new promotional video. The new promotional video’s description says, “#JoinTheTribe of people who do the impossible, defy gravity and live life in an extraordinary world of their own. Witness the dream city of 1 crore stunt-crazy Pulsarmaniacs, Pulsar City.”

Pulsarmaniacs, if you don’t know already, is an exclusive Pulsar rider community. Check out the Bajaj Pulsar promotional video below:

Bajaj currently offers seven products under the Pulsar brand. Click on the product name for the text review:

Prices of the Pulsar motorcycles range from INR 64,141 for the 135LS to INR 137,491 for the RS200 ABS variant (Both prices are ex-showroom Delhi).

Bajaj Auto also announced year-on-year sales numbers for the month of June and year-to-date sales performance for 2018. The two-wheeler brand sold 2,00,949 motorcycles in the domestic market in the month of June 2018, against 1,08,109 units in the corresponding month last year, registering a growth of 86 percent. The overall sales (Motorcycles + Commercial Vehicles) stood at 4,04,429 units (both domestic and exports combined) in the month of June 2018, 65 percent higher than June 2017.

The year-to-date sales grew to 12,26,641 units in April-June 2018, marking a 38 percent rise over the sales figures of April-June 2017.

Year on Year Sales

Particulars Jun-18 Jun-17 Change % Highlights MOTORCYCLES DOMESTIC 2,00,949 1,08,109 86 – EXPORTS 1,36,803 96,558 42 – SUB-TOTAL 3,37,752 2,04,667 65 – COMMERCIAL VEHICLES DOMESTIC 33,627 18,866 78 – EXPORTS 33,050 21,345 55 – SUB-TOTAL 66,677 40,211 66 Highest ever monthly sales TOTAL (MC + CV) DOMESTIC 2,34,576 1,26,975 85 – EXPORTS 1,69,853 1,17,903 44 – TOTAL 4,04,429 2,44,878 65 –

Year To Date Sales