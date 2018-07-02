VIDEO: Bajaj Pulsar Crosses One Crore Sales Mark
The Pulsar brand has crossed the 1 crore unit sales mark and to celebrate the occasion, Bajaj Auto has launched a new promotional video. The new promotional video’s description says, “#JoinTheTribe of people who do the impossible, defy gravity and live life in an extraordinary world of their own. Witness the dream city of 1 crore stunt-crazy Pulsarmaniacs, Pulsar City.”
Pulsarmaniacs, if you don’t know already, is an exclusive Pulsar rider community. Check out the Bajaj Pulsar promotional video below:
Bajaj currently offers seven products under the Pulsar brand. Click on the product name for the text review:
- Pulsar RS200
- Pulsar NS200
- Pulsar NS160
- Pulsar 200F
- Pulsar 180
- Pulsar 150 (And Pulsar 150-Twin Disc)
- Pulsar 135LS
Prices of the Pulsar motorcycles range from INR 64,141 for the 135LS to INR 137,491 for the RS200 ABS variant (Both prices are ex-showroom Delhi).
Bajaj Auto also announced year-on-year sales numbers for the month of June and year-to-date sales performance for 2018. The two-wheeler brand sold 2,00,949 motorcycles in the domestic market in the month of June 2018, against 1,08,109 units in the corresponding month last year, registering a growth of 86 percent. The overall sales (Motorcycles + Commercial Vehicles) stood at 4,04,429 units (both domestic and exports combined) in the month of June 2018, 65 percent higher than June 2017.
The year-to-date sales grew to 12,26,641 units in April-June 2018, marking a 38 percent rise over the sales figures of April-June 2017.
Year on Year Sales
|Particulars
|Jun-18
|Jun-17
|Change %
|Highlights
|MOTORCYCLES
|DOMESTIC
|2,00,949
|1,08,109
|86
|–
|EXPORTS
|1,36,803
|96,558
|42
|–
|SUB-TOTAL
|3,37,752
|2,04,667
|65
|–
|COMMERCIAL VEHICLES
|DOMESTIC
|33,627
|18,866
|78
|–
|EXPORTS
|33,050
|21,345
|55
|–
|SUB-TOTAL
|66,677
|40,211
|66
|Highest ever monthly sales
|TOTAL (MC + CV)
|DOMESTIC
|2,34,576
|1,26,975
|85
|–
|EXPORTS
|1,69,853
|1,17,903
|44
|–
|TOTAL
|4,04,429
|2,44,878
|65
|–
Year To Date Sales
|Particulars
|Apr-Jun 2018
|Apr-Jun 2017
|Change %
|Highlights
|MOTORCYCLES
|DOMESTIC
|5,94,234
|4,26,562
|39
|–
|EXPORTS
|4,35,730
|3,49,152
|25
|–
|SUB-TOTAL
|10,29,964
|7,75,714
|33
|Highest ever quarterly sales
|COMMERCIAL VEHICLES
|DOMESTIC
|94,431
|52,347
|80
|–
|EXPORTS
|1,02,246
|60,373
|69
|Highest ever quarterly sales
|SUB-TOTAL
|1,96,677
|1,12,720
|74
|Highest ever quarterly sales
|TOTAL (MC + CV)
|DOMESTIC
|6,88,665
|4,78,909
|44
|EXPORTS
|5,37,976
|4,09,525
|31
|Highest ever quarterly sales
|TOTAL
|12,26,641
|8,88,434
|38
|Highest ever quarterly sales