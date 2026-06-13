Maserati appoints Navnit Motors for sales and aftersales in Western and Central India

Maserati has announced a new chapter for its business operations in Western and Central India by appointing Navnit Motors as its new sales and service partner. The development strengthens the Italian luxury carmaker’s presence in one of the country’s most important premium automobile markets while giving customers easier access to the brand’s products and support network.
Under this partnership, Navnit Motors will manage both retail and after-sales responsibilities for Maserati vehicles across the region. A new showroom is being prepared in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, a location that has become home to several premium and luxury automotive brands.
According to Maserati, the new facility will offer the brand’s complete vehicle portfolio currently available in India.
What The Partnership Means
Some key points from the announcement include:
- Navnit Motors will oversee sales and aftersales operations for Western and Central India
- New Maserati showroom to be located in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai
- Customers will have access to the entire Maserati range
- The partnership adds another major luxury brand to Navnit Motors’ portfolio
The move follows Maserati’s recent efforts to strengthen its dealer network in different parts of the country.
Maher Abdalla, Managing Director for Maserati Middle East, Africa, India and Turkey, said that the addition of Navnit Motors is an important step in improving customer support and expanding the company’s reach across Western and Central India.
Maserati Lineup Available In India
Buyers visiting the upcoming showroom will be able to explore Maserati’s full range of vehicles.
|Model
|Powertrain Options
|Grecale
|Petrol, Electric
|GranTurismo
|Petrol, Electric
|GranCabrio
|Petrol, Electric
|MCPura
|Petrol
|GT2 Stradale
|Petrol
The Grecale remains Maserati’s SUV offering, while the GranTurismo and GranCabrio continue to represent the brand’s grand touring heritage. Customers looking for something more exclusive can also consider the MCPura and the track-inspired GT2 Stradale.
A Familiar Name In The Luxury Car Space
Navnit Motors is already well known in the premium and luxury automobile business. The company represents several global brands and has extensive experience in handling high-end customers.
Its current portfolio includes:
- Ferrari
- BMW
- MINI
- Jaguar Land Rover
- Hyundai
- Kia
- Honda
- Maruti Suzuki
The dealership group is headquartered in Mumbai and operates across multiple locations in the region.
Change In Western India Operations
Before this appointment, Maserati’s Western India business was managed by the Petal Group. The company’s showroom operated from the Taj Santacruz Hotel in Mumbai.
While Maserati’s responsibilities in Western and Central India now move to Navnit Motors, the Petal Group will continue its association with several other automotive brands, including Hyundai, Jeep, Nissan, Harley-Davidson, Hero, Yamaha Blue Square and River.
Meanwhile, Maserati’s operations in North and South India will continue through its existing dealer partners AMP Supercars Pvt. Ltd. and VST Group.