Renault Duster To Get New Affordable Automatic Variants Soon

Not everyone buying a mid size SUV wants to keep changing gears in city traffic. Renault seems to have noticed that.
The new Duster has already found plenty of buyers since its return to India earlier this year, but there is one question that keeps coming up. Why is there no affordable automatic option?
Right now, customers choosing the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine have to stick with a manual gearbox. Those wanting an automatic have to move to the larger 1.3-litre turbo petrol version, which pushes the price noticeably higher.
During a recent interaction with the media, Renault Group India CEO Stephane Deblaise confirmed that the company is preparing another automatic variant for the Duster range. He did not reveal the exact combination of engine and gearbox, but made it clear that a lower priced automatic model is on the way.
Where The Gap Exists
At the moment, the Duster lineup looks like this:
|Engine
|Gearbox
|1.0-litre turbo petrol
|6-speed manual
|1.3-litre turbo petrol
|6-speed manual / 6-speed DCT
|Hybrid
|Expected later
The jump from the manual range to the automatic range is currently quite large.
A buyer choosing the top version of the 1.0-litre manual spends around Rs 13.49 lakh. The least expensive automatic Duster starts from Rs 14.49 lakh. That difference may not look huge on paper, but it is often enough to influence buying decisions.
Two Possibilities
Renault has not shared technical details yet.
What could happen is:
- The 1.0-litre turbo petrol may finally get an automatic gearbox.
- Renault could introduce a lower trim with the existing 1.3-litre DCT setup.
- There may even be a completely new variant positioned between the current manual and automatic models.
The company has not confirmed any of these options.
Hybrid Next In Line
The automatic variant is not the only update planned for the Duster.
Renault will also add a strong hybrid version to the SUV range. Interest in the hybrid has already been encouraging, with early allocations drawing strong attention from buyers.
More choices generally help a model stay competitive, especially in a segment where customers compare multiple engine and gearbox combinations before making a purchase.