BMW F 450 GS Accessories Price List Revealed!

When it comes to accessories, the BMW F 450 GS offers plenty of options for riders who want to personalise their motorcycle. From touring equipment and protection parts to comfort-focused upgrades, BMW Motorrad has now shared the official pricing for a wide range of accessories available with the adventure bike.
Buyers can choose from basic add-ons costing less than Rs 1,000 to premium equipment that can significantly increase the overall ownership cost.
Wide Range Of Accessories Available
The accessory catalogue covers different riding needs. Those who frequently travel can add luggage solutions and navigation equipment, while off-road enthusiasts can opt for extra protection accessories.
Some of the available accessories include:
- Rear tyre hugger
- Radiator grille guard
- Tank bag
- Roll bag
- Engine protection bars
- Aluminium sump protector
- Rallye seat
- Low seat
- GPS mounting accessories
- Side luggage systems
- Cross-spoke wheels
BMW F 450 GS Accessories Price Table
|Accessory
|Price
|Rear Tyre Hugger
|Rs 932
|Radiator Grille Guard
|Rs 1,072
|TFT Scratch Guard
|Rs 3,799
|Tank Pad
|Rs 4,999
|Handlebar Risers
|Rs 5,413
|Low Seat
|Rs 5,779
|Axle Protector
|Rs 6,499
|Hand Protection Set
|Rs 6,914
|Roll Bag (40L)
|Rs 8,499
|Tank Bag (5L)
|Rs 8,649
|Rallye Seat
|Rs 9,080
|High Windshield
|Rs 9,050
|Rallye Windshield (Clear)
|Rs 11,960
|Aluminium Sump Protector
|Rs 13,844
|Rallye Windshield (Tinted)
|Rs 14,182
|Luggage Carrier
|Rs 15,000
|Engine Protection Bars
|Rs 15,999
|ConnectedRide Cradle
|Rs 24,631
|ConnectedRide Cradle Mount
|Rs 26,369
|Black Collection Side Bags + Mounts
|Rs 62,934
Cross-Spoke Wheels Expected To Be A Popular Upgrade
One of the accessories many F 450 GS buyers have been waiting for is the cross-spoke wheel setup. BMW showcased the motorcycle internationally with these wheels, but the India-spec model is sold with alloy wheels as standard.
Dealer-sourced information suggests the front wheel is priced at Rs 50,400, while the rear wheel costs Rs 49,293. Together, the pair comes to Rs 99,693, placing the upgrade very close to the Rs 1 lakh mark.
BMW has also confirmed that cross-spoke wheels will be offered for the motorcycle, although official pricing details may vary depending on the final specification.
Touring And Protection Equipment
For riders planning longer journeys, BMW offers several practical additions. The 5-litre tank bag costs Rs 8,649, while the larger 40-litre roll bag is priced at Rs 8,499.
Protection accessories are also available across different price points. The aluminium sump protector costs Rs 13,844 and engine protection bars are listed at Rs 15,999.
The ConnectedRide cradle and mounting system, priced at over Rs 50,000 combined, can also be added for navigation duties.