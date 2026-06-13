Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Returns To India At Rs 33.50 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has added the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP back to its premium motorcycle lineup. The litre-class superbike is now priced at Rs 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available through Honda BigWing dealerships.
The motorcycle remains one of the most performance-focused machines sold by Honda and continues to sit at the top of the company’s superbike range. Buyers can choose it only in the Grand Prix Red paint scheme.
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: Key Details
|Particulars
|Details
|Engine
|999cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four
|Power
|217.5 bhp
|Torque
|113 Nm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Quickshifter
|Standard
|Exhaust
|Akrapovic titanium
|Price
|Rs 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
|Colour
|Grand Prix Red
Power comes from a 999cc four-cylinder engine that develops 217.5 bhp and 113 Nm. The motor is paired with a six-speed transmission and a bi-directional quickshifter. Honda also equips the bike with a factory-fitted Akrapovic titanium exhaust.
Hardware And Electronics
The Fireblade SP uses a twin-spar aluminium frame along with premium suspension and braking components.
Notable equipment includes:
- Ohlins Smart-EC 3.0 electronically controlled suspension
- Brembo Stylema R front brake calipers
- Twin 330 mm front brake discs
- 220 mm rear disc brake
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres
Honda has also loaded the superbike with an extensive electronics package. A six-axis IMU manages several rider aids and safety systems.
Features include:
- Multiple riding modes
- Traction control
- Wheelie control
- Launch control
- Engine brake control
- Adjustable ABS settings
- 5-inch TFT display
Dimentions
Price Revision
One notable change is the pricing. When the motorcycle was last available in India, it carried a price tag of Rs 28.99 lakh. The latest version costs Rs 4.51 lakh more, despite carrying the same mechanical package and feature list.
The Fireblade SP compete with some of the most powerful superbikes in the segment, including the BMW S 1000 RR, Ducati Panigale V4 S, Aprilia RSV4, Yamaha YZF-R1 and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R.