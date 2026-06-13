New-Gen Hyundai i20 Debuts In Brazil With Fresh Design, K3 Platform And ADAS Tech!

Over the last few days, the new-gen Hyundai i20 has been a topic of discussion. Multiple teasers had previewed its interior and exterior, while leaked images had already revealed most of the car ahead of its debut. Now, the wait is over as Hyundai has officially unveiled the fourth-generation i20 in Brazil.
The latest model brings major changes across the board. It is larger than before, gets a completely new design, introduces Hyundai’s K3 platform and adds several new comfort, convenience and safety features.
New Design With A Fresh Look
The new i20 follows Hyundai’s latest styling direction and looks very different from the outgoing version.
Some key exterior highlights include:
- H-shaped LED daytime running lights
- Full-width front light bar
- New rectangular headlamps
- Redesigned grille with sharper detailing
- New bonnet design
- 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Connected LED tail lamps
- Prominent body cladding
- Sharper window line and roof profile
Dimensionally, the hatchback has grown as well.
|Specification
|New Hyundai i20
|Length
|4,130 mm
|Width
|1,780 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,580 mm
|Boot Space
|346 litres
The larger footprint also contributes to a more spacious cabin and improved practicality.
Cabin Receives A Major Upgrade
The interior sees one of the biggest updates on the new i20. Hyundai has redesigned the dashboard and added a long list of modern features.
Notable features include:
- Dual 12.3-inch screens
- New multifunction steering wheel
- Wireless phone charger
- Electronic parking brake
- Paddle shifters
- Front and rear USB charging ports
- Bluelink connected car technology
- Physical climate control buttons
- Emergency SOS function
- Over-the-air software updates
Hyundai has also equipped the hatchback with a built-in 5G connectivity system for its infotainment setup.
ADAS Joins The Equipment List
Safety equipment has received a significant boost.
The new i20 is offered with Hyundai SmartSense driver assistance technologies such as:
- Forward collision avoidance assist
- Blind spot collision avoidance assist
- Lane keeping assist
- Lane following assist
- Leading vehicle departure alert
- Intelligent speed limit assist
Other safety features include:
- Six airbags
- Electronic stability control
- Vehicle stability management
- Hill start assist
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
New K3 Architecture Underneath
Another important change is the shift to Hyundai’s third-generation K3 platform.
According to Hyundai, this architecture uses a higher proportion of high-strength steel and has been developed to improve structural strength, ride quality and cabin refinement. The platform is also designed to support future powertrain technologies, including hybrid and turbocharged setups.
Engine Options And Performance
Brazilian buyers can choose between two 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engines.
|Engine
|Power
|Torque
|Gearbox
|1.0 MPi NA
|Up to 80 hp
|Up to 100 Nm
|5-speed Manual
|1.0 TGDi Turbo
|115 hp
|172 Nm
|6-speed Automatic
The turbocharged version can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 11.7 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 184 kmph.
Variants And Prices
The new Hyundai i20 is available in six variants in Brazil.
|Variant
|Price
|Comfort
|BRL 99,990
|Limited MT
|BRL 104,990
|Limited AT
|BRL 125,990
|X Line
|BRL 128,990
|Platinum
|BRL 134,990
|Ultimate
|BRL 139,990
What About India?
Whether the new-generation i20 makes its way here in India is yet to be seen as there is no official confirmation from Hyundai at this stage. However, considering the strong popularity of the i20 nameplate and the growing demand for feature-rich premium hatchbacks, the possibility cannot be completely ruled out.