Maruti Suzuki Reduces Vehicles Prices To Revive Demand In The Market

Today, Maruti Suzuki India announced a slight reduction in its vehicle prices to proactively and voluntarily share the benefits of corporate tax reduction with all its customers. This is the result of welcoming the Government’s initiative to revive the demand in the slow-moving automobile industry. This is why Maruti Suzuki has now decided to reduce the ex-showroom prices of select models by Rs 5,000. The models which will now get slightly reduced prices are: the Alto 800, Alto K10, Diesel variants of the Swift, Celerio, Diesel variants of the Baleno, Ignis, Diesel variants of the Dzire, Diesel variants of the Tour S, Vitara Brezza and the S-Cross.

The new prices will be applicable from the 25th of September 2019, which is today. The models with reduced prices will be available at all Suzuki certified dealerships across the country. This reduction of price will be over and above the current promotional offers for the company’s vehicle range. The Company is also optimistic that the price reduction will bring down the cost of acquisition especially for the entry-level customers. This announcement around the festive season will help boost customer sentiment and might help revive the market by increasing the demand and then boosting sales.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki, announced yet another milestone achievement, as the brand’s one-millionth export car departed from the Mundra Port in Gujarat. The popular sedan Dzire was the one-millionth car to be exported and it has already left for Chile from the Mundra port. The Mundra port majorly serves for exports to Latin American, Far Eastern and European markets of Maruti Suzuki and with shipments to more than 125 countries, the cumulative exports of the brand have reached over 1.8 million units. Read more about it here.

Apart from this, Maruti Suzuki will also be launching a brand new mini-SUV called the S-Presso on the 30th of September, 2019. The manufacturer has already revealed an official sketch, which outlines the SUV-like, upright stance of the vehicle, which will be positioned against the likes of the Kwid. According to Maruti, “The name S-PRESSO is inspired by the universally favourite coffee drink – Espresso, which stands out for it’s strong, robust and bold characteristics. S-PRESSO epitomises youthfulness, vitality and energy, which resonates with its target audience’s lifestyle as well.” Read more about it here.