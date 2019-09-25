Team Sherco TVS Rally Factory In Strong Positions After Stage Two At PanAfrica Rally

Defending champions Sherco TVS Rally Factory continued to put on a strong show at the 16th Edition of PanAfrica Rally 2019. After Stage 1, Lorenzo Santolino and Adrien Metge finished at P2 and P3, while Michael Metge, Johnny Aubert, and Abdul Wahid Tanveer finished at P6, P12, and P15 respectively. Stage 2 witnessed 67 racers battle the tough route around Merzouga that had to be neutralised at the first refuelling due to technical reasons. At the end of the stage, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team’s Lorenzo Santolino stood strong at P2, Adrien Metge at P3, Michael Metge at P4, and Johnny Aubert at P9 in overall rankings. The next stage of the six-day Rally will begin today and cover 445 kilometres around Merzouga.

Commenting on the performance after the second stage, David Casteu, Team Manager, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team said, “The riders were prepared to perform for the full stage of the Rally, however, unfortunately, a part of the race was called off due to technical glitches. Lorenzo, Adrien, and Michael are in excellent form and have performed considerably well. The team is strategically moving ahead with each route, and we’re looking forward to the next stage.”

Lorenzo Santolino, Racer, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team said, “I had a good race yesterday with a lot of learning through the route. I am extremely humbled by all the love and best wishes that I have been receiving from my fans. It is great to see that the entire team is striving and putting in all their efforts strategically, to continue their successful performance in the upcoming stages and live upto the expectations of all the enthusiasts who are rooting for us. While the last stage was halted midway, we are eagerly looking forward to stage 3 which is the longest in this rally.”

The PanAfrica Rally is an open competition of Motorbikes, Quads / UTV, SSV (buggies), which is currently taking place in Morocco. The rally started on the 21st of September and ends on the 28th of September 2019. Stage 2 of the six-day Rally covered over 275 kilometres around Merzouga.