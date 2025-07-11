  • Home
MG Brings the Heat to Goodwood with IM5 and IM6 Electric Duo

News / By / / 3 minutes of reading

Quick 4-Pointer Overview:

  • Futuristic Duo: MG’s new IM5 and IM6 turn heads with bold design and sleek lines.
  • Seriously Quick: The Performance variant packs 742hp and hits 0–100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds.
  • Tech-Lover’s Dream: Giant dual screens, ventilated seats, and wireless charging — all standard.
  • Range That Delivers: Go up to 710 km on a single charge with the 100 kWh battery

Intro: A Festival of Speed, A Showcase of the Future

MG didn’t just show up at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year — they made a statement. With the wraps pulled off the all-new IM5 liftback and IM6 SUV, the British-Chinese brand has taken another giant leap into the EV future. These aren’t just concepts or mild refreshes. The IM5 and IM6 are full-on, performance-packed electric machines designed to turn heads and push limits.

The IM5: Sleek, Silent, and Seriously Quick

Let’s start with the MG IM5, an executive liftback with a silhouette that’ll remind many of the Porsche Taycan — and that’s not a bad thing. It’s sleek, aerodynamic (with a drag coefficient of 0.226), and sculpted to impress. It comes with 19-inch aero wheels, a panoramic glass roof, and design elements that scream premium.

Inside, the IM5 features a massive 26.3-inch curved display up front for both infotainment and the driver’s display, plus a separate 10.5-inch screen below it. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay? Of course. Add to that heated and ventilated leather-style seats, a 20-speaker audio system, wireless charging, and metallic interior accents — and this cabin is as stylish as it is functional.

But the real shocker? The Performance trim. With 742 hp and 802 Nm of torque, the IM5 rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. That’s supercar quick — in an electric liftback.

Battery options include 75 kWh and 100 kWh packs, with the Long Range trim delivering up to 710 km (WLTP) on a single charge. Even better, fast charging from 10% to 80% takes just 17 minutes.

The IM6: Same Soul, More Space

If you loved the MG IM5, meet its taller, bolder sibling — the IM6 SUV. It takes everything great about the IM5 and adds SUV muscle. Think rugged cladding, a redesigned front end, and that elevated stance everyone’s after.

Inside, it’s just as plush and tech-packed, but with even more practicality. You get 665 liters of boot space — perfect for families, long road trips, or just packing without second thoughts. It’s got the same clean layout, premium finishes, and that massive touchscreen setup.

Underneath, there’s a powerful 100 kWh battery delivering up to 624 km of range, so long drives are worry-free. And thanks to standard rear-wheel steering, the IM6 feels surprisingly agile for an SUV. Go for the Performance trim, and you’re looking at a 0–100 km/h sprint in just 3.5 seconds — only a blink behind the sportier IM5.

This is MG’s idea of an electric SUV — bold, smart, and built to thrill.

Quick Comparison Table:

FeatureMG IM5 (Liftback)MG IM6 (SUV)
DesignSleek liftbackSporty SUV
Top Power Output742 hp / 802 Nm742 hp / 802 Nm
0–100 km/h3.2 seconds3.5 seconds
RangeUp to 710 kmUp to 624 km
Battery75 or 100 kWh100 kWh only
Interior Screens26.3″ + 10.5″ touchscreenSame
Starting Price£39,450£47,995
Performance Variant£48,495£50,995

Conclusion: MG’s EV Era Just Got More Electric

The MG IM5 and IM6 aren’t just new EVs — they’re a declaration. Bold styling, blistering performance, and tech that would make any flagship brand sweat. With these two, MG is no longer content playing catch-up — it’s sprinting ahead.

Whether you prefer the sleek confidence of a fastback or the practical punch of an SUV, MG’s Goodwood lineup shows the brand is ready to lead the charge — quite literally — into the next generation of electric performance.

