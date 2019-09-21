Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Mini SUV Official Sketch Revealed; Launch On September 30th

Inspired by a kickstarting drink which cranks up the day for many, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso mini SUV will be launched in India on the 30th of September, 2019. The manufacturer has revealed an official sketch, which outlines the SUV-like, upright stance of the vehicle, which will be positioned against the likes of the Kwid. According to Maruti, “The name S-PRESSO is inspired by the universally favourite coffee drink – Espresso, which stands out for it’s strong, robust and bold characteristics. S-PRESSO epitomises youthfulness, vitality and energy, which resonates with its target audience’s lifestyle as well.”

The S-Presso is Maruti Suzuki’s indigenously conceived, designed and developed vehicle which is made for India as well as the world. To be retailed through the carmaker’s ‘ARENA’ outlets, the S-Presso is based on the Future Concept S which was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. Styled to embody the characteristics of an SUV in a budget vehicle, it will most likely be powered by a 1.0-litre engine which powers the likes of the WagonR, Alto and the Celerio. Although it powers those vehicles in a BS-IV state, the S-Presso will be the first Maruti Suzuki vehicle to be powered by a BS-VI version of this engine. In the current state, the 3-cylinder motor cranks out 68 Bhp and 90 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual and an AMT could be offered on higher trim levels, where at least four trim levels could be offered.

Built upon the HEARTECT platform which also underpins their products like the Swift, the S-Presso will tip the scales under the 800 kilos mark. However, it will conform to the new safety norms which require all new cars to come fitted with at least a driver-side airbag, a speed alarm system, seat belt reminder and rear parking sensors. A budget car, it will most likely miss out on features like LED illumination, alloy wheels, etc. Inside, expect a basic audio system for base variants, and a Studioplay touchscreen for expensive trim levels along with body-coloured mirrors and door handles. Fabric upholstery with some coloured textures inside the cabin could squeeze a dash of lime. We expect prices to begin near the INR 3.5 lakh mark for the base variant, going up to INR 5 lakh for the range-topper.

Talking about the upcoming product, Mr C.V. Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India said, “Maruti Suzuki has always developed new segments and cars to match the changing needs, tastes and lifestyles of our customers. Designed in-house by Maruti Suzuki, S-PRESSO marks a big shift in the way compact cars are created and crafted in India. Its design language is inspired by our line-up of SUVs and the modern user’s lifestyle. The Mini SUV S-PRESSO is a testimony of Maruti Suzuki’s journey to deliver designs, technology and experiences that are ahead of their time, taking consumers on a drive into the future.”