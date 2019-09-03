Maruti Suzuki Sells A Total Of 1 Million UVs In The Indian Market

Maruti Suzuki has been and continues to be the sales leader in our country. The manufacturer has managed to achieve yet another sales milestone. The company has registered a cumulative 1 million sales of their utility vehicles, while holding a massive 25.46% during the first four months of FY 2019-20. The family of utility vehicles of the brand comprises the Vitara Brezza, the S-Cross and the new generation Ertiga. This family recently also got a new member in the form of the XL6, a more premium and exclusive six-seater variant of the Ertiga. While the new XL6 and the S-Cross are sold through the Nexa channel of the brand, the Vitara Brezza and the Ertiga retail through the Arena channel of the brand.

Talking about the XL6, the brand new premium UV is available with the BS-VI compliant 1.5-litre petrol motor which is tuned to generate 105 hp of maximum power and 138 Nm of torque. As standard, this motor comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, however, a 4-speed torque converter type automatic gearbox is on offer. The car is sold in a total of two trim variants, with the option of the automatic gearbox in both the variants. Prices of this new vehicle start from INR 9,79,689 and go all the way to INR 11,46,189. To know more about this car, do have a look at our in-depth review of the car linked below.

Speaking on the accomplishment, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We thank our valued customers for their belief and support. In recent years the company has strategically widened its utility vehicle portfolio matching customer demands. The UV segment is growing fast and we bring out products that match and complement customer’s demand. Our offerings in the utility vehicle segment – Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, are aimed to tap the dynamic needs of our consumers. The recently launched XL6 reflects aspirations of urban individuals. We will continue to boost our relationship with customers by focusing to create products for them that are best-in-class in quality, features and technology.”