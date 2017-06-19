Five Upcoming Entry-Level Performance Motorcycles Below INR 2 Lakh

The competition in the entry-level performance motorcycle will soon skyrocket as new products are lined up to arrive in India in the coming months. So we decided to round up some of the most awaited products below the INR 2 lakh mark that are expected to arrive at their respective brand dealerships over the next one year. Here’s the complete list of upcoming entry-level performance motorcycles below INR 2 Lakh:

TVS Apache RR310S

It is probably the most awaited motorcycle among the upcoming entry-level performance motorcycles. It’s inching closer to production, and we may see it arrive in the showrooms in the second half of 2017, early 2018. We recently saw the Apache RR310S in the clearest images yet, revealing finer visual details about the upcoming motorcycle.

As you would’ve read in our previous reports, the 310 cc single cylinder, liquid cooled engine is based on the BMW G310R’s motor, where it is rated at 34 bhp and 21 Nm. Suspension, brakes and wheels are also shared (albeit with minor tweaks) with the Indo-German street fighter, also due in India in 2017. It’d also feature some premium hardware such as a twin projector headlight, upside down telescopic suspension at the front, LED blinkers and a LED tail light.

While TVS hasn’t given any word about the pricing, we expect it to arrive below INR 2 lakh mark.

BMW G310R

The BMW G310R will be developed by the motorcycle arm of the Bavarian manufacturer but it’d be manufactured by TVS Motor Company in India. Local manufacturing will help the newly formed BMW-TVS alliance to price the motorcycle aggressively. But the big question that’s still unanswered is the launch time frame of the motorcycle. BMW Motorrad recently brought its wide range of products to India but the G310R was missing from the list. Recent report suggests that the motorcycle will arrive sometime in 2018 as BMW is currently working on adequate retail infrastructure in the country.

The G310R is BMW Motorrad’s entry-level motorcycle. It will come equipped with a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with four valves and two overhead camshafts together with electronic fuel injection. The 80 mm bore and the 62.1 mm stroke develop a praiseworthy 34 hp of power at 9,500 rpm and 28Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm.

While it might be too optimistic to expect the motorcycle to arrive below the INR 2 lakh price bracket, it shouldn’t go too north of that zone either. We hope local manufacturing helps in achieving a competitive price tag.

Yamaha Fazer 250

Photo Source: @Malkeet2017

The Yamaha FZ25 recently arrived on Indian shores. It impressed us with its refinement levels and you can read all about it in our detailed review. Meanwhile, another motorcycle with the Tuning Fork logo was seen during its test runs, the Fazer 250. Similar to the 150cc model, this will too be a faired version of the FZ series. So apart from the new fascia, the Fazer 250 will share rest of the design with the FZ25. However, unlike the 150cc model, the quarter-litre version is seen with an extended fairing.

The technical specification are not likely to change from the FZ25 either although, with the added fairing, the Fazer 250 is likely to be heavier than the naked roadster. Propelling duties would be provided by the same single cylinder 249cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve, fuel injected motor with oil cooler which is rated to deliver 20.9 PS of power @ 8,000 rpm and maximum torque of 20 Nm @ 6000 rpm.

The Yamaha FZ25 retails for around 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Fazer 250 is expected to carry a slightly premium price tag. The test mules did not don any camouflage so we expect a soft launch of the motorcycle around the festive season.

Hero Xtreme 200

We haven’t seen much action from Hero MotoCorp’s stable but that is likely to change soon. A recent report suggested that the Company is currently in the process of realigning and consolidating its product portfolio with an enhanced focus on scooters and the premium segment. Two of the upcoming six products will arrive by the festive season in September while an all-new 200cc motorcycle will follow around the Auto Expo 2018.

While the spokesperson did not reveal the name of the upcoming 200cc product, it will most likely be the Hero Xtreme 200 that was unveiled at the 2016 Auto Expo. The Xtreme 200 S will feature a muscular street fighter look with enhanced performance and safety net of ABS. Powered by an air cooled, single cylinder, 4-stroke 200cc engine, the bike delivers a maximum power of 18.6 PS at 8500 rpm and maximum torque of 17.2 Nm at 6000 rpm.

On the pricing front, it is expected to compete with the likes of the TVS Apache RTR200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar 200NS so expect Xtreme 200 to arrive in the INR 90,000-1,10,000 price bracket.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3

Image Source : MotoSaigon

Unveiled in January 2017, the YZF-R15 version 3 has arrived in several markets but we’re yet to hear any launch plans from Yamaha India. The all new Yamaha YZF-R15 gets a sharper design and draws styling cues from the current generation YZF-R1, especially at the rear. The motorcycle features full LED headlight, upside down front telescopic fork and a slipper clutch.

Mechanically, the motorcycle gets an all new 155cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine which is tuned to deliver a healthy 19.3 PS of power at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of torque at 8,500 clicks. The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission.

With all the new features, the Yamaha YZF-R15 may carry a premium price tag and we may see it arrive between the INR 1.5-1.7 lakh bracket. While Yamaha India has remained tight-lipped about the launch details, we expect to see it at dealerships by the end of 2017 or early 2018.

Are you excited about these upcoming motorcycles? Let us know your views through the comments section below.