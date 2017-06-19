Steffen Knapp Appointed As New Director For Volkswagen Passenger Cars India

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced a change in management which will see Steffen Knapp takeover as Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India. The position was previously held by Michael Mayer who recently took up the role of ‘Head of Sales and Marketing’ for Volkswagen Passenger Cars – China.

Steffen Knapp (48) has held leadership roles at brands like SEAT and Ford in different parts of Europe and contributed to the significant achievements made by the brands in their respective geographies. In his previous roles, he has been responsible for several strategic and managerial roles. Knapp holds a Degree in Managerial Economics from European Business School Schloß Reichartshausen (EBS), Oestrich-Winkel, Germany and American Graduate School of International Management, Arizona/USA.

In his new role, Steffen Knapp will be reporting to Thierry Lespiaucq, Managing Director, Volkswagen Group Sales India Private Limited and will be responsible for driving the passenger car business in India.