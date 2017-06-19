Home News Steffen Knapp Appointed As New Director For Volkswagen Passenger Cars India
Steffen Knapp Appointed As New Director For Volkswagen Passenger Cars India

Steffen Knapp Appointed As New Director For Volkswagen Passenger Cars India

By Suvil SusvirkarJune 19, 2017

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced a change in management which will see Steffen Knapp takeover as Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India. The position was previously held by Michael Mayer who recently took up the role of ‘Head of Sales and Marketing’ for Volkswagen Passenger Cars – China.

June 19, 2017-Steffen-Knapp-Director-Volkswagen-Passenger-Cars-India-1-600x434.jpg
Steffen Knapp – newly appointed Director for Volkswagen Passenger Cars India

 

Steffen Knapp (48) has held leadership roles at brands like SEAT and Ford in different parts of Europe and contributed to the significant achievements made by the brands in their respective geographies. In his previous roles, he has been responsible for several strategic and managerial roles. Knapp holds a Degree in Managerial Economics from European Business School Schloß Reichartshausen (EBS), Oestrich-Winkel, Germany and American Graduate School of International Management, Arizona/USA.

June 19, 2017-New-Volkswagen-Tiguan-Review-90-600x395.jpg

In his new role, Steffen Knapp will be reporting to Thierry Lespiaucq, Managing Director, Volkswagen Group Sales India Private Limited and will be responsible for driving the passenger car business in India.

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

Ducati Multistrada 950 and Monster 797 India Launch - Image Gallery

All-New Yamaha Star Venture - Image Gallery

Fiat Linea 125 S - Image Gallery

New 2017 Triumph Street Triple S - Image Gallery