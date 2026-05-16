Ducati has revealed the Hypermotard 698 Mono Nera with new black styling

Ducati has expanded the Hypermotard family with a fresh new version called the 698 Mono Nera. The motorcycle gets a darker visual treatment along with a few extra features added as standard. Sales in Europe will begin from June 2026, while other markets including India are expected to follow later.
The new Nera version carries a completely black body finish paired with red touches across the motorcycle. The red wheels and frame stand out sharply against the dark paint, giving the bike a more aggressive road presence. The styling feels cleaner and sportier compared to the standard version.
Another major update is the addition of black finished homologated Termignoni silencers with red accents. These exhaust units are road legal and fitted directly from the factory. They also change the rear profile of the motorcycle and make it look more performance focused.
Extra equipment added
The Nera version gets Ducati Quick Shift as standard.
- Clutchless upshifts
- Clutchless downshifts
- Smoother gear changes
- Faster shifting during aggressive riding
This setup makes the motorcycle feel more active while riding hard through corners or city roads.
Engine details
Engine remains highly aggressive!
Powering the motorcycle is the same 659cc single cylinder Superquadro Mono engine.
Key figures include:
- 77.5 hp maximum power
- 10,250 rpm peak rev limit
- Desmodromic valve operation
- Titanium intake valves
- Steel exhaust valves
- Large 116 mm piston setup
- Panigale-derived combustion chamber design
The engine shares several technologies with Ducati’s bigger superbikes and is derived from the 1299 Panigale platform. Despite being a single cylinder setup, it delivers very high revs and strong acceleration.
An optional racing exhaust kit is also available for track riding. With this setup, power increases by around 7 hp and also activates Wheelie Assist support.
Long electronics list
The electronics package remains one of the most advanced in the segment. Several systems are also inspired by Ducati’s bigger Panigale motorcycles.
Features include:
- Cornering ABS
- Ducati Traction Control
- Ducati Wheelie Control
- Engine Brake Control
- Ducati Power Launch
- Multiple riding modes
- Ducati Quick Shift Up and Down
- Slide by Brake function
The Slide by Brake system supports controlled rear slides during track riding. Riders who fit the racing exhaust also get an additional Wheelie Assist function that helps maintain longer wheelies through electronic support.
Weight and chassis setup
The motorcycle weighs 151 kg without fuel.
The lightweight setup comes from several parts:
- Trellis frame with variable thickness
- Cast alloy wheels
- Aluminium brake disc flanges
- Compact chassis layout
Suspension duties are handled by a fully adjustable rear shock connected through a progressive linkage system. The bike also uses a double-sided swingarm.
Accessories and availability
Riders can also customise the motorcycle with Ducati Performance accessories.
Available options include:
- Billet aluminium parts
- Racing seats
- Footpegs
- Aluminium number plate holder
The Hypermotard 698 Mono Nera will first reach European dealerships in June 2026.
- European price starts at EUR 13,990
- India launch timeline still not officially confirmed
Ducati is also expected to offer riding gear and other branded accessories alongside the motorcycle in global markets.