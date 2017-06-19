Home News BMW G310R India Launch Delayed Further; Company Working On ‘Adequate Retail Infrastructure’
BMW G310R India Launch Delayed Further; Company Working On ‘Adequate Retail Infrastructure’

By Suvil SusvirkarJune 19, 2017

The wait for the BMW Motorrad G310R grows longer as latest reports suggest that the motorcycle will arrive sometime in 2018. As confirmed by Vikram Pawah, President. BMW India, the Company is working on “Adequate Retail Infrastructure” before launching the motorcycle. Pawah said, “We need to have an adequate retail infrastructure before it becomes available here.”

June 19, 2017-P90202721-highRes-600x400.jpg

Previous report indicated that the launch of the motorcycle was delayed to Q4 of 2017 (January-March 2018) although the manufacturer didn’t clarify the reason behind the delay.

June 19, 2017-BMW-Motorrad-G-310-R-10-600x401.jpg

The G310R is BMW Motorrad’s entry-level motorcycle. It was seen on several occasions during its test runs in the country in recent past. The motorcycle will come equipped with a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with four valves and two overhead camshafts together with electronic fuel injection. The 80 mm bore and the 62.1 mm stroke develops a praiseworthy 34 hp of power at 9,500 rpm and 28Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm.

June 19, 2017-BMW-Motorrad-G-310-R-13-600x400.jpg

The G310R will be manufactured by TVS Motor Company in India. Local production would help BMW launch the motorcycle at highly competitive prices for the Indian market.

