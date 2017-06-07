Yamaha Fazer 250 Spotted Upclose; India Launch Likely To Happen Soon

Another spy image of the upcoming Yamaha Fazer 250 have surface once again, this time courtesy Instagrammer @Malkeet2017. The most recent sighting reveals the muscular, FZ25 inspired styling with the addition of a full fairing.

The motorcycle, as seen previously too, is complete uncamouflaged, although it still does not feature any graphics. Moreover, close inspection reveals that the motorcycle will drop the dual headlight setup for an LED illuminator which it will share with the FZ25. Thus, save for the fairing, the Fazer 250 will share its design with the FZ25. It’d also feature the same, all-digital instrument cluster and flat, single-piece handlebar as the FZ25.

The technical specification are not likely to change from the FZ25 either although, with the added fairing, the Fazer 250 is likely to be heavier than the naked roadster. Thus propelling duties would be provided by the same single cylinder 249cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve, fuel injected motor with oil cooler which is rated to deliver 20.9 PS of power @ 8,000 rpm and maximum torque of 20 Nm @ 6000 rpm and comes mated to a five-speed transmission.

Expect upcoming Fazer 250 to carry a slightly premium price tag over the FZ25 which retails for INR 119,500 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle seems production ready and we should see it arriving into the showrooms very soon. We hope to hear an official announcement about the upcoming Yamaha Fazer 250 in the coming weeks. While we wait for that, let us know your views about the quarter-litre Fazer through the comments section below.