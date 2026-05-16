Tata Sierra EV Launch Nears As Brand Prepares Big SUV And EV Push In 2026

The next few months are expected to be very important for Tata Motors as the company prepares a long list of new launches for the Indian market. Electric SUVs, updated hatchbacks and premium models are all part of the plan. Among them, the Sierra EV is already attracting the most attention, especially after multiple test cars were spotted during road testing.
The Sierra EV is expected to arrive during FY2027 and will become one of the brand’s major electric SUV launches. Along with that, more new products including the Avinya EV and Safari EV are also in development, while several existing models are lined up for facelift updates.
Sierra EV launch confirmed
The Sierra EV will be one of the first big launches from the company in FY27. The SUV has already been shown in concept and near-production forms multiple times, and road testing has also started in India.
The electric SUV is expected to launch between July and September 2026.
Some expected highlights include:
- Closed front grille design
- Connected LED lighting setup
- Triple screen layout on dashboard
- ADAS features
- Large battery pack options
The SUV could share some battery and motor options with models like the Harrier EV and Curvv EV.
There is also a strong emotional value connected with the Sierra name. Older Tata fans still remember the original Sierra from the 1990s, and that connection is helping build excitement around the new model.
More new Tata cars arriving
The Sierra EV will not be alone. Two completely new nameplates are expected during the year.
One of them is likely to be the Avinya EV. This model will open a new chapter for Tata in the premium electric car segment. The vehicle is expected to use Jaguar Land Rover’s EMA platform and may arrive with a blend of luxury, space and new technology.
The Avinya range is expected to sit in the Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh price bracket. Tata may also create a separate experience zone for the Avinya lineup during future auto events.
Another important launch expected later is the Safari EV. This will become the company’s first large three-row electric SUV.
Expected highlights include:
- Seven-seat layout
- Large battery pack
- Dual motor AWD setup
- Premium feature list
This SUV could compete against upcoming premium electric SUVs from Mahindra and other brands.
Facelifts and updates planned
Along with new launches, multiple facelift models are also under development.
Expected updates include:
- Tiago
- Tiago EV
- Tigor
- Tigor EV
The Nexon and Nexon EV could also receive updates since both models have been in the market in their current form for a few years now.
Production expansion underway
Demand for Tata vehicles continues to remain strong. Waiting periods for some models are already stretching between four and eight weeks. Certain EVs and the Sierra range are expected to have even longer waiting periods after launch.
To handle this demand, production capacity is being increased. The company is also working on solving supply chain issues that affected output in recent months.
Production for the Sierra is expected to reach around 10,000 units per month or even higher in the future.